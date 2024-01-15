Rayados beat Cincinnati and will face Messi’s Inter Miami. TUDN CONCACAF Champions Cup

The trendy striker of Liga MX once again applied the former rule this Thursday to ensure the victory of Rayados. BBVA Stadium,

Before going to half time, the Royal team opened the scoring with a brilliant goal after a great collective game, which ended with a cross by Maxi Meza into the area, where he appeared. luis romo To finish with a backheel that surprised and beat Cincinnati’s defense in the 41st minute.

The MLS team responded in the second half and woke up the Rays early in the game. Luciano Acosta Joe, among four Royal players, entered the area to take a low cross shot that beat Andrada in the 47th minute.

Monterrey hung on and waited for Cincinnati to punch their ticket to the next round with a counterattack. ‘Corcho’ Rodríguez threw a long pass towards the right field of the field for Meza, who drove the ball and passed it. brandon vazquez So that he only had to push past the goalkeeper on 67′.

FC Cincinnati was able to tie the game with a spectacular bicycle kick aaron boupendza Which hit Andrada’s right post in the 76th minute.

Rayados’ next opponent will be Inter Miami Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, sergio busquets, Jordi Alba And company. In the first leg on April 2 and in the second leg on April 9, Monterrey will face ‘Tata’ Martino’s team.

(Tags to translate)Cincinnati(T)CONCACAF Champions Cup(T)Monterrey(T)October 16(T)Rayados

Source link