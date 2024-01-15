Rayados has reached the quarterfinals and will face Messi and Inter Miami

striped Completed the task and defeated 2-1 in the round of 16 of ConcaChampions Cincinnati F.C. to advance to (3–1 on aggregate) quarter finals where they will face inter miami And Lionel Messi.

was for the first half the gang Ball possession with 54 percent, as well as 12 shots, only three of which were on goal, were enough to take the lead at halftime.

brandon vazquez He received his first warning in the fourth minute of the match, when he was given the ball in the area where the forward had hit a header, but the ball went wide of the goal.

The goal fell until the 41st minute, in a game that Luis Romo had started and the Mexican midfielder defined himself with a taquito after a pass maxi meza From the right profile of the area.

However, the second half had just begun Luciano Costa He tied the match with a great goal, which eluded four Monterrey defenders entering the area and set the score at 1–1 without any problems.

esteban andrada saved twice striped At minute 49, when aaron boupendza He took a powerful shot into the area which was deflected by the Argentine goalkeeper, as well as a shot corey baird In the second play.

brandon vazquez He scored the second goal in the 67th minute on his own command in a counter-attack. maxi meza And only to give the Mexican-American striker a chance to push the ball into the back of the net and make the score 2–1 to AlbiaJules.

‘Ole’ was heard every time after Brandon’s goal monterey touched the ball on the field cincinnatiin a good environment steel giant,

Boupendza scored a brilliant goal in the 75th minute to tie the match, with a scissor shot, a brilliant resource to try to score, however unfortunately it hit the post.