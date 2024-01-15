Rayados vs Pumas match summary (3-0). Target

striped Remains undefeated in the tournament and regains super leadership after scoring it Closing on Match Day 10 Sunday 2024 cougar, with a score of 3–0; Monterrey has reached 22 points, the same number of points as Cruz Azul, but Pandilla is the one that leads the general table based on goal difference.

UNAM becomes stable in seventh place With 15 units and with his problem of not being able to perform as a visitor, although with the confidence of having better results with the return soon of Rogelio Funes Mori, who did not participate in the BBVA but could play the next day Were.

Monterrey could have scored from the start

In the first half Rayados took countless dangerous shots, shots on goal that miraculously did not end up in the goal; I went bran pumasJoe had his thing, but Esteban Andrada had a great game with key saves, hanging on to nil that left the team looking for a better second half.

At 53′ Gang started the scoring, brandon vazquez He got a rebound inside the area, stood with his back to the goal and on the half turn he took a powerful shot, low, for 1-0,

He entered in the 76th minute Ali AvilaThe Rayados are a youngster who is on loan with Pumas and who scored a double on his debut with UNAM, so they were looking for him to repeat history at his old home.

PUMAS GOT OPPORTUNITY TO ASSOCIATE WITH guillermo martinez In the 80th minute, but his shot went wide, Ruined An obvious play.

Monterrey did not forgive

At 83′ the score became 2-0, Jesus Gallardo gave the ball. sergio canales Vardhaman passed, and from there the Spaniard took it by placing the ball close to the near post, it was already very difficult for UNAM to get up.

Not satisfied with this, Monterrey continued to try to cause more damage to the Cats and he succeeded, again Gallardo came forward with the assist, from the right wing he sent a cross to the far post, where Gerardo Arteaga controlled, created cut out went to the defender and took Reflazzo For him 3-0This was already a defeat.

On the 11th day, Raidos receives Mazatlán on Sunday, March 10, but first they will face Cincinnati in the first leg of the CONCACAF Round of 16. Whereas cougar receives Xolos next Sunday.