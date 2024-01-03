Rayados will pay million for Brandon Vazquez

striped Is reinforced with Mexican-American brandon vazquezan element that stood out MLS with FC Cincinnatilike this group Will pay millions of dollars for his services.

till Monterey It will be expensive to sign this player, who could be signed in 2021 Shivaj At a more affordable price, but the leadership of the herd was priced too high for a promise.

How much will Rayados pay?

Vazquez is the forward for the 2022 MLS Best XI, the 25-year-old joins from FC Cincinnati Nashville SC,

Brandon scored 28 goals over the past two MLS seasons with FC Cincinnati, so there were offers from teams for his services. Middlesbrough, Brentford, Hoffenheim, Cadiz and Borussia Mönchengladbach, However, it was Raidos who was able to get him to agree to his economic proposal.

Rayados will pay $7.5 millionThat’s in addition to another million in awards and bonuses, depending on certain clauses in his contract, which will last four years.

A player who has demonstrated his quality in MLS, and for whom Chivas was not willing to open his wallet a few years ago, will cost the royal club a million dollars.

Chivas didn’t want to pay!

chivas could buy this player $5 million in 2021But he refused to release this amount, as told by the then sports director. Ricardo PelaezThat the forward price is only 500 thousand.

“We think about Brandon Vazquez, who is a promise, he can become a great player, but he is not there yet… (We reviewed) Platform, how much?, 500 thousand dollars, with manager Telephone, how much?, 5 million “This is the reality, there was interest, an attempt was made to negotiate and they increased it from 500 thousand to 5 million,” Peláez said at the time.

Today players on those platforms where its price in 2021 was 500 thousand dollars, cost 8.5 million dollars,