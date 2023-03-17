Raze and Killjoy victims of VALORANT Patch 6.03

The last Valentine’s Day has not been the same for everyone, let them tell Raze and Killjoy. Being the most famous couple in the shooterfrom Riot Games have decided to confirm during this beautiful date the next nerfs that both characters will suffer with the Patch 6.03 of VALORANT. This update will slightly modify the operatorit will fix some bugs and permanently leave the mode swiftplay, something that was already confirmed a few days ago.

From the official statement they are aware that Killjoy has gained more presence after the Chamber update, so it needs a balance. Turret health will be reduced from 125 to 100 and the point cost of the Blockade ability will be reduced from 7 to 8. Killjoy’s ult will be more expensive and we will see it less frequently in our games, something that many players will celebrate. For his part, he bot Raze’s explosive will only last five seconds and not ten, so this launch will have to be managed well before cleaning corners.

Here we leave you a summary of the changes of version 6.03 of Valorant and the changes in agents 🎥 All the information here: https://t.co/ri3mi55v7t pic.twitter.com/I6b4Tmjjhe — VALORANT (@VALORANTes) February 14, 2023

He operator It will also have new modifications. Made a change that allows you to hold secondary fire while in toggle mode to access the zoom 2. Also, zoom has been restored to how it was before patch 6.0 when going from equipping to aiming. In addition, by popular demand, the mode swiftplay will not disappear and will remain fixed in the shooter of Riot Games. We highlight all the bug fixes that point from the official release:

Bug fixes in patch 6.03 VALORANT

Adjustments to Sage, Neon, Jett and Yoru’s hair to fit the height standards.

The AI ​​(such as the Skye Seekers [X]) will now be able to pass through the connection next to Pearl’s defending spawn that can only be crouched through.

Fixed a bug where KAY/O could sometimes move after falling during Cmd/NULL (X).

Fixed a bug in Fracture where a player could fall to their death if two players were using the zip line at the same time.

Fixed issue where disconnecting and reconnecting multiple times in a round would cause a door to appear incorrectly open or closed on any map.

Fixed issue where repeatedly pressing the zoom button on the Marshall would cause the scope to get stuck in an endless loop.

