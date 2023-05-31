Read back: Cannes Film Festival 2023 | The Golden Palm goes to Anatomie d’une chute by French Justin Truitt

Last night we had dinner with some people at Le Caveau 30: first fish soup, then cod. It was delicious, but at a certain point I heard myself boasting that it tasted even better at Brun’s a few doors away. Food is important during a festival, but there is usually not much time for it. My favorite restaurant, Le Crillon, where you could quickly eat a good dish of the day at a very reasonable price, unfortunately did not survive Corona; Been searching it ever since.

Not for breakfast, by the way, I have breakfast in my apartment: a bun, baguette, fresh croissants, fruit. i was quite satisfied this morning pot au feu From Tran Anh Hung, the french vietnamese director of such brilliant films as smell of green papaya (1993), cyclo (1995), a la vertical de latte (2000) and Norwegian Wood (2010). pot au feu As the title suggests, is about food. Juliette Binoche plays a woman who cooks for a gourmet (‘the Napoleon of the Culinary Arts’, played by Benoît Magimel) and his dining club in the late 19th century. The first meal she prepares with vegetables and herbs from her garden and the best ingredients from far and wide, takes about 25 minutes. But there is also something on the table; My mouth was watering.

pot au feu (a simple French stew of vegetables and meat). food porn to the max And a delicate drama about love that travels through the gut, shot beautifully in natural light – Vermeer must have been an inspiration.

balance

When asked about the balance between experience and up-and-coming talent at the time of announcing the official selection, Cannes director Thierry Frémaux pot au feu But. “Putting together a selection is like preparing a meal. When we make a dish, we add more of some ingredients and less of others to give it a certain flavor,” says Framaux.who is responsible for the official selection for the 22nd time, “It’s about finding a natural balance between young filmmakers and established writers, across generations and in terms of geography and film genre.”

Well, the Golden Palm selection cannot be called balanced in terms of age composition, is it? Just imagine: Ken Loach is 86 (early in his career he still made black-and-white films), Marco Bellocchio 83, Wim Wenders 77, Catherine Brellet 74, Nanni Moretti 69, Catherine Corsini 67, Aki Kaurismaki 66, Nuri Bilge Ceylan 64, Todd Haynes 62 and Hirokazu Kore-eda and Tran Anh Hung Ho 60. Then a handful were selected in their fifties, three women in their forties (Kouther Ben Haniya, Alice Rohrwacher and Justine Triet) and one in their thirties: Ramata-Toule Si (36).

The average age is just over 60, but Framaux dry-eyed that older people are in the minority and that the Cannes Film Festival remains a festival of discoveries. But if they are discoveries, then at least not in the Golden Palm competition – when this is where the bulk of the journalists present pay attention.

The festival thus fingers itself, because a young audience no longer goes to the loch and all the bad guys where Framocks (and I) Got old. Attracting new audiences requires new filmmakers and new stars, and the Cannes Festival has a part to play in that. So as far as I’m concerned, the old ones will end up in the next year section cannes premiere (Name the one I care about canne vedettes) and there is a lot of room in the competition for more exciting movies than this version.

The future of film is also a matter of chamber 999The first feature-length documentary by French director Lubna Pleust (41), which was screened once today at the Salle Agnes Varda. Playoust modeled his movie after Chamber 666, in which Wim Wenders exactly 40 years earlier – he was 37 at the time – in room 666 of the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, with a television in the background of the Roland Garros tennis tournament, great players such as Jean-Luc Godard, Rainer Werner Fassbinder, Michael Angelo Antonioni, Werner Herzog and Steven Spielberg talk about the future of film. Tenure of the time: More and more films are beginning to resemble television series in terms of lighting, framing, and editing; For most global audiences, television aesthetics have replaced film aesthetics.

Playoust did more or less the same thing at last year’s Cannes Festival, but in a suite at the Marriott, another hotel on the Boulevard de la Croisette, where the television was replaced by a giant flat screen with a menu of streaming options. service (fun detail: the Cannes Festival is the only major festival to exclude streaming service films from its main competition). his question Others include Alice Rohrwacher, Audrey Dewan, David Cronenberg, Lynne Ramsay and Wim Wenders.: Is cinema a language at risk of extinction, an art form that is dying?

clear answer to the question chamber 999 No. Ruben Ostlund, who was last year with triangle of sadness won his second Golden Palm and is the chairman of the jury in this edition, the most vocal about the danger of the film from the major streamers. “A few years ago I was on an all-inclusive holiday in Egypt with a rubber bracelet that made everything free. There was a kind of red wine and a kind of white wine. There was an Italian restaurant, a French restaurant, and a Mexican restaurant, and everything was the same: salt free. But after a week it tasted much better. This is what happens when you let the algorithms of the five major streaming services determine what you watch. We all eat the same thing and think it’s good.”

chamber 999

embargo

Anyway, due to restrictions I can’t say what I think about the new Loach. The first three names to appear with the new Moretti were Nanni Moretti, Nanni Moretti and Nanni Moretti. I held out then long enough, I thought. Other News: hollywood reporter A list of has included Leontine Petit, director of the Amsterdam production company Lemming Film.40 most influential women in international film, The American business magazine particularly praises its achievements in the area of ​​international collaboration, ergo co-creation.

And I also noticed that the award was actually given to Bianca Stigter earlier in the festival. ,The Hope Awards recognize visionary artists who use various forms of media to educate, enlighten and inspire positive change. Whether through film, books, or new media, the award winners bring hope and understanding to others through engaging storytelling and an unwavering commitment to improving the world. The Hope Awards aim to support filmmakers and organizations working to foster transformational understanding and impact through storytelling.,