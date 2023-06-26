Read back: This is what Margin wrote about slavery

On July 1, we remember that slavery was actually abolished in Suriname and the former Netherlands Antilles 150 years ago. published in recent years side note regularly about the past of Dutch slavery. Which articles are really worth re-reading?

Silvana Simmons: ‘This will especially hurt white people’

The leader of the political party BIJ1 reacted positively to Mark Rutte’s apology, but we are still far from there, he told in a leading interview side note, ‘I’m glad we’re in the middle of a process of awareness of pain, of talking about it, of discomfort. We should not jump over it or walk around it. It is a process in which various parties will have to find their way. I’m happy with all the confusion that exists now, because it’s a sign that we’re on the right track with this. This process is very harmful, especially for white people. They should face the past honestly and also take responsibility. As NERD and Rihanna have already sung: ‘The truth will set you free, but first, it will haunt you.’,

‘I have a past of slavery’

Our current editor-in-chief Mariska Jansson interviewed Mercedes Zandwijken in 2017. She is the founder of KT Koti Tables. In that interview he also called for psychiatric care, in addition to compensation, and compared it to how Jews were cared for after World War II: ‘Jews were allowed to receive psychotherapy for a fee. The third generation is still using it today. The trauma still continues in the black community. This has devastating effects on the interaction of black and black and black and white. If there was an institution for spiritual social work for blacks, I would encourage it very much.’

Caravan Fatah-Black: ‘More room for black stories’

Another critic is historian Karwan Fatah-Black, an assistant professor at Leiden University. Typhoon Balsik interviewed for early 2022 side note Historian Caravan Fatah-Black. He argues that there should be more room for black stories in the fight against slavery. Think of Tula, the leader of the great slave rebellion on Curaçao. Historians also think that the response of whites to the past of slavery, ‘we are innocent’, is strange.

Fatah-Black also criticizes emeritus professor Piet Emmer and historian Hein den Heijer. Through his books he would contribute to white ‘identity politics’. Emmer disagrees with this criticism and accuses the Caravan of Fatah-Black in response to activism. In January 2018, Fatah-Black also had a falling out with Emmer and Dan Heijer after all three were interviewed side note, In this interview, Emmer accused the Caravan Fatah-Black of manipulating slave transport figures to make the slave trade appear larger than it actually was. Fatah-Black in turn argues that Emmer is not a historian of numbers.

flushing makes no apologies

The Netherlands, but also cities such as Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Utrecht and The Hague, have apologized for the past of slavery. However, there is no flushing. This is notable because in the eighteenth century the city of Zeeland was, in the words of historian Gerhard de Kock, ‘the most distinguished slave town in Europe’. Yvette Klee spoke to De Kock and former municipal councilor Angelique Duijndam, who has been attempting to apologize for years.

Groningen also participated in slavery

Was the slave trade a union of the Dutch and Zeeland? certainly not. An exhibition in Groningen in 2022 showed how involved the city and province were in the past of slavery. cultural expression sour sweet legacy Made it visible in Groningen. In the far north the exhibition featured some gruesome items, such as a collar ‘which prevented people from going away or resting.’

Action to preserve a cemetery at St. Eustatius

Caribbean activist Kenneth Kuvle, born and raised in St. Eustatius, plays a prominent role in the Dutch slavery debate. He is committed to preserving the Golden Rock Cemetery on the island, where enslaved people are buried. He is also campaigning in Tilburg – where Kuvle now lives – against what he considers a racist idol, Catholic missionary Pirke Donders. He was interviewed about both issues side note,

In addition, Queveli also seems to have a history of slavery in Suriname. ‘It is embarrassing to suddenly hear and read everywhere that in the ‘West’ it has been 150 years, 160 years since the legal abolition of slavery in the former Dutch colonies,’ says Kuvle. ‘Of course we know about ten years of state supervision in Suriname and that is why people often talk about the abolition of slavery in 1873 rather than 1863. But there was no state supervision on Curacao, Aruba, Bonaire, St. Maarten, St. It is not acceptable to hide the history of Eustatius and Saba and more than half a million Antilleans.

Katie Coty during Corona and BLM

In 2020 everything was different from normal. There is also a commemoration of the past of slavery during Keti Koti on 1 July. Linda Nuitmeer, president of the Dutch Institute for Slavery Past and Heritage (NINC), spoke via Zoom about the commemoration in an empty Oosterpark – with only nine guests. marsita coronel interviews him side note, But it was also a time of huge Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the killing of George Floyd. In this turbulent situation, Noitmeer was pleased with the attention given to slavery and racism: ‘The call for change does not come only from African people the roots, but is very broad. I am happy with these supporters. This is promising for the Netherlands.’

Compensation: ‘40,000 Euros to each descendant’

The Netherlands apologized for slavery on December 19 last year. Some black organizations were criticizing it. Not only because of the timing – the priority was July 1, 2023 – but also because they may not have been heard enough. One of these black organizations is the black party Ubuntu Connected Front (UCF). President Regilio Warnold told side note The government must transfer 40,000 euros as an advance to each descendant of the enslaved people. “Only then are we ready to talk about forgiveness.” This, rather explosive, interview of Ivout Klee was picked up by various media.

panel of side note We also raised the question of whether a pardon should be followed by compensation for slavery. ‘Compensation should also be made to combat inequality of opportunity in the Netherlands and to provide education about the past,’ says Leontine Vrike. He is also in favor of new history books that should tell an honest story about the so-called ‘Golden Age’ and the ‘VOC mentality’. He also believes that the Dutch government can invest in projects for greater inclusion and that the money should be given to Surinamese and Antillean cultural institutions in the Netherlands, so that slavery can have a good place in this society. “If July 1 becomes a national holiday, that would be a good start.”

sugar Land talks about slavery from the perspective of a child

‘I grew up in a world where black people weren’t in good shape,’ says Hena Goudzand Nahar. his book sugar Land It is about the girl Esi, her brother Yaya, and their slave Lano, who are robbed in Africa and brought to the West African coast to be sold as slaves. ‘The children are absolutely furious that the Africans are robbing them,’ says Goudzand. His book has a clear goal: ‘I wanted to investigate how Africans interacted with each other.’

‘Rotterdam was up to its ears in slavery’

Rotterdam is not only a metropolis these days – it has been so for centuries, and it also has a downside when it comes to slavery. Anne-Rose Harmer interviews Alex van Stiprien, who will publish the book in 2020 Rotterdam in slaverywrote. Van Stryprian wrote in that interview that Christian churches also played their part in the horrific system of slavery and the slave trade: ‘There were ministers who sanctioned slavery. This was God’s punishment for Ham’s descendants for mocking Noah. Other ministers preached just the opposite.’

Nowadays, Rotterdam also commemorates the history of slavery annually. And side note There is, for example in 2021. ‘Heaven is crying with us,’ said Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb at the time. Iwout Klei spoke to several attendees, including Tygo (32), who pleaded in Rotterdam style for action instead of words: ‘Words don’t go a long way. It’s about actions. The Netherlands must deal with today’s racism.