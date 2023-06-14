berry black



I read that there are places where libraries have already been cut. The library was a place of solace in my youth. full of gateways to other worlds and for wisdom to see your partner in the afterlife smartest person,

Yet I flash back to my childhood, decades later, when my daughter was allowed to attend for free. That’s why adults find it difficult to bind to libraries. Probably because alcohol is not served.

But today’s youth also seem to be taking more interest in smartphones. probably because of the confusing name smart fone, whereas in general it just fools you. ask a young person about the meaning of the word Library, then you just might find the answer that this is Justin Bieber’s latest nickname. so it’s time to rename the library Android,

Libraries are important. Not only to give everyone access to the books, but also because you’ll find unique organizational events there. Take the reservation system: You reserve books not by putting down a towel early in the morning (the visibly irritated librarian told me), but by claiming them via computer when they return. As a result, libraries explicitly encourage reading: you can keep a book for three weeks and if you haven’t finished it by then, it can simply be reserved. So you should read if your life depended on it.

The classification system is completely unique for informational books. They are in alphabetical order, but based on a catchword that the library created for the book itself. A book about smartphone addiction can therefore be listed under both S for smartphone and V for addiction. And a book on how to solve cryptograms might be listed under D for digital currency or G for weight.

Another wonderful phenomenon is the appearance of large print books for people with reading difficulties. Especially because they are in a cupboard that has ‘large print books’ written in small print.

And when you walk out of the library with a stack of books you haven’t paid for, there’s that unique feeling that you’ve just committed a legit shoplift. They do everything they can to make this experience possible with detectable gates upon exit. and that while stolen library books have little resale value on the black market.

Finally, let’s not forget about the volunteers on whom the library runs. Or maybe they’re community service people? My librarian looks suspiciously like Glenys Grace…

However, all of this is in danger of being lost, as many libraries are struggling financially. Hence the urgent appeal to all political parties: keep the library! Because without all those books, people will only really take the time to read your election programs. And then you all fall off the basket.