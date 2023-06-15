Reader’s column: Wag- or Scales | Metronieuws.nl

fj van loon



Weight is just a number. It says nothing about who I am as a person. It does not determine my value. I want to be someone who really believes that. Logically I know that there is no correlation between my weight and how well I am.

My feeling is unfortunately the opposite. The number on the scale is my personal ‘life success’ index. With others I think quite differently. For myself, I am mostly tough as nails.

When I started my recovery journey six and a half months ago, my scale had skyrocketed to the attic. I’ll weigh myself every week with my doctor. Not because the weight is a measure of success, but because it is a very simple way for my therapist to see whether my good words of good behavior also match the scale. I can say that I did not eat much and I survived on my six meals, but I was not believed because of my blue eyes. Luckily, I was so motivated that I was always honest and so the counter never escalated.

weight loss was not the goal

This was followed by a pattern of disappointment at a standstill and joy at a decline. The moment of weighing determined my mood. It felt like I was working very hard but not getting rewarded. My addiction almost led me to overlook the most important breakthrough in mental development. So my doctor decided we were going to lose weight. After all, weight loss wasn’t the goal and she now trusted me to share openly if I slipped.

At first it went well, but after about a month I got curious. The scales were taken from the attic, just to see if everything was still under control. I’d kept all the appointments neatly, so nothing unexpected could happen, I told myself. But I was very disappointed when I saw that nothing was completed. My head started spinning at full speed. “Should I go on a juice cleanse?”, “Should I start eating low-carb again?”, “Maybe I’m going through menopause!”. Googling useless tips in the evening and then got time to see the doctor. But the most stupid thing I did was that I started weighing myself more and more. First weekly, then daily.

Until two weeks ago, my last group therapy session. I was showered with compliments. As I heard how well I was doing, I started crying. I heard beautiful words, but I could only think: “But I’m not losing weight!”. There was a flood of thoughts and feelings. I don’t want to think that it matters, but I do. i want pride body positive Being a feminist who thinks: “I am fabulous just the way I am!”. I don’t want to be so hard on myself and sincerely admire women like Lizzo and Lotte van Eyck. Also I get jealous and feel guilty that I am fed up with my body and weight. Because as a true feminist I shouldn’t care. Shame, Bath Feminist!

mental torture device

Suddenly, the disturbance of the mind comes to an end. I pause for a moment and say, “Can I do something?” My doctor looks at me somewhat questioningly. Like they think I’m going to drop the room all of a sudden or something. But no, I want to app my friend if he wants to bring my scale tomorrow. The attic isn’t safe enough, that psychological torture device needs to be removed from my house. All the treasures replied, “Of course.” And it so happened that my scale is now in Best and it looks fine there.

My mind just wanted to type the words ‘for now’. My addiction still wants to weigh. My head was constantly on the lookout for food. Is there anything left in the fridge? Pantry then? I’ll pass a gas station later, then I can buy. Those thoughts have now been replaced by “maybe I can weigh myself at the physio”. “I have to go to the ENT doctor this afternoon, will he have a scale maybe?” But I haven’t asked physiotherapist or ENT doctor about this. If I can kick my binge, that kind of stupid scale should be a piece of cake.

Choosing not to type “for now” and giving my companion app the confidence to take it with me. I manage to listen to what I want and go beyond what my addiction wants. I have to do Nonsense Worked hard in the last few months and I’m really proud of that. Do I still want to lose weight? Absolutely, but above all I want to have this belief in myself, then everyone else will take a back seat!