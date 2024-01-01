Real Madrid – FC Barcelona: schedule, TV, how and where to watch the Spanish Super Cup final in the USA

Al-Awwal Park, home of Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr, will be the venue. Spanish Super Cup Grand Final between Real Madrid and BarcelonaWho will compete for glory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Merengue team has recently defeated Atlético in the semi-finals They won 5–3 in overtime in a match filled with emotion, drama and goals.

for its part, The team also performed well under the leadership of Xavi and defeated Osasuna 2-0. With comments by Robert Lewandowski and young Lamin Yamal.

What time will Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, ​​Spanish Super Cup be played?

Real Madrid and Barcelona will clash this Sunday, January 14 at 3 pm 2:00 pm ET (1:00 pm PT and 11:00 am CT) in the United States.

On which channel can you watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, ​​Spanish Super Cup?

If you do not want to miss the final of the Spanish Super Cup, which will leave us with another classic, We recommend you tune in via ESPN Deportes and fubo Sports.

How to watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona, ​​Spanish Super Cup online?

In as.com As soon as the final whistle blows we will have the best previews, minute by minute and keys for you so you can find out everything related to the classic final.

