“Real Madrid have talked to Mbappé”

YesYesterday I was a journalist specializing in transfers Fabrizio Romano which assures that further representatives psg And the Merengue board are negotiating under strict secrecy and with the permission of the Paris team, today he is ambassador and former PSG player Laure Bouleau the last to confirm the arrival of From Mbappé to Real Madrid, While Mbappé is expected to confirm in the coming days that he will not continue with Paris Saint-Germain, a statement that would certainly open the door to his signing with the white team, the former player said in confirmation of his departure. Club from within: “We feel as if we have already experienced this soap opera. In previous years I had not received much information, But now he told me that he has signed a contract for Madrid. I tell myself that there is a possibility that he can renew,” commented the former France international on ‘Canal Football Club’.

Furthermore, Bouleau commented that Mbappé “also loves his club and has respect for it,” which is why he advocates “waiting for their decision as adults.” In this sense, Fabrizio Romano said that “when the Frenchman did not travel with the team to Paris for the preseason, Mbappé had to first explain his decision, in person, to Nasser Al-Khelaifi in order to continue moving forward with the negotiations. “It is important to say that no official documents have been signed with Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain or any other team,” says Romano.