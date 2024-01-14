Real Madrid vs Barcelona Lineups for Spanish Super Cup Final Today, Check out Real Madrid Lineups and Barcelona Lineups: Barcelona vs Real Madrid Lineups | Video | game-total

Real Madrid Lineup Vs. barcelona

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rudiger, Mendy; Tchoumeni, Kroos, Fede Valverde, Bellingham; Vinicius and Rodrigo.

Barcelona: Iñaki Pena, Balde, Araujo, Ferrán, Pedri, Lewandowski, Christensen, Sergi Roberto, De Jong, Gundogan, Kounde.

Barcelona on Sunday defended their title in the Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh against Real Madrid in the final played a year ago, looking to compensate for the defeat they suffered then.

“Last year there was a final in which we were very good, in which we were excellent. We hope we will be able to repeat it,” Barça captain Sergi Roberto said in a press conference this Saturday.

The Barça team suffered a defeat on Thursday against an Osasuna team, which once again showed how difficult it was for Barça to close the match, in which they had largely dominated.

Xavi once again has Pedri, who had a few minutes against a Navarrese team praised by the Barça coach. “Everything becomes clear with Pedri,” he said after that match, before specifying this Saturday that “he is 100%.”

Pedri, who was given medical leave the same Thursday due to a muscle injury suffered on December 19, could enter the Barça eleven on Sunday.

Barça are confident that, like last year, repeating their victory in the final will help restart their campaign. But the goal is predicted to be tough against a Real Madrid team that won 5-3 on Wednesday.

The white team gave its best performance in a difficult match, which was decided in extra time.

“We are fine, the team is calm, the players have recovered or will recover by tomorrow’s game,” Ancelotti said this Saturday.

Jude Bellingham and Federico Valverde finished the game injured, but on Friday they were with their teammates in team training at Al-Nassr facilities, Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.