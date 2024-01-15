Real Madrid Vs. Manchester City: Date, time and channel for Champions League quarter-finals | n | game-total

Real Madrid Vs. Manchester City were those added to the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, which took place on Friday, March 15, 2024 in Nyon, Switzerland. Both teams reached this stage in excellent fashion, clearing the group stage and the Round of 16 clearly. Below, we tell you the details of the dates, times and on which channels you can watch this great Champions League game.

When does Real Madrid play vs? Manchester City?

The first match of the series between Real Madrid Vs. Manchester City will play on Tuesday, April 9 or Wednesday, April 10, 2024, while the second leg will take place on Tuesday, April 16 or Wednesday, 17th of the same month.

Schedule, Real Madrid Vs. Manchester City

The match between Real Madrid vs Manchester City is scheduled to be played at 3:00 PM (Peruvian time) and 9:00 PM (Spanish time). We leave for you the schedules of other countries so that you do not miss this important match.

2:00 pm – Mexico

3:00 pm – Peru, Ecuador, Colombia

16:00 – Venezuela, Bolivia, United States (Miami)

17:00 – Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Chile, Brazil

Canales, Real Madrid Vs. Manchester City

23/24 The match between Real Madrid and Manchester City for the quarter-finals of the Champions League will be broadcast by Movistar Plus and the Movistar Champions League signal for the whole of Spain, while for South America, the signal capable of broadcasting the match will be broadcast by Will be broadcast. ESPN. In Mexico you can follow it via TNT Sports and HBO Max. In addition, you can follow minute by minute on the DT El Comercio website.