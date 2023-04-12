Real sex: titles with the BEST explicit scenes to watch on streaming

It doesn’t have to be a pornographic movie/series to have nudity scenes, much less to have real scenes of explicit sex. Cinema and TV are free from shackles. If you love this kind of spicy and erotic movie, here are some tips on classics with great scenes from real sex among the cast. All in the name of art!

The Empire of the Senses

A former prostitute becomes involved in an obsessive love affair with the landlord of the property where she works as a maid. What starts out as inconsequential fun turns into a passion that goes beyond limits.

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

A Stranger in the Lake

A lake used as a nudist beach is a leisure destination for the homosexual community. A regular meets a rookie on the spot, but doesn’t know he’s very dangerous.

Where to watch? Telecineplay

Sex/Life

A married mother of two can’t stop thinking about her torrid past with her ex. Watch as much as you like. Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel and Adam Demos (Love in the Works) form a provocative love triangle in this fiery drama.

Where to watch? Netflix

dry wind

Between work, swimming and anonymous sex, Sandro lives a rather uneventful life in the hot and arid expanse of Goiás in Brazil. When Maicon, a comic book artist from Tom of Finland, appears in her small town, her life changes forever.

Where to watch? Telecineplay

Nymphomaniac – Part 1 and 2

Badly injured and dumped in an alley, Joe is found by an older man, Seligman, who offers to help. He takes her to her home where she can rest and recuperate. Upon awakening, Joe begins to tell Seligman details of her life. Assuming that she is a nymphomaniac and that she is by no means a good person, she narrates some of the sexual adventures she has experienced to justify her self-assessment.

partners of the night

A violent film in which a plainclothes New York police officer infiltrates the gay community to investigate a series of brutal murders. As he becomes embroiled in the sadomasochistic world, the innocent detective begins to lose his perspective and sanity.

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

The idiots

Group of friends decide to turn their backs on the rules and hypocrisies of society and form a separate community, dedicated to exploring all aspects of idiocy as a value in life. So they try to shock and sow chaos by going out and feigning mental illness in public.

Where to watch? Mubi

The ghost

A garbage collector becomes obsessed with a motorcyclist and embarks on a series of romantic encounters.

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

8mm 2

A videographer threatens a politician’s career with footage of his illicit sexual activities. Fearing scandal, he goes after the blackmailer, getting involved in a pornographic underworld through the streets of Hungary.

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

euphoria

The American series tells the story of a group of young people studying at the same college, with Rue (Zendaya) as the protagonist, a teenager addicted to drugs since her father’s death. The plot focuses on the conflicts and traumas of this group of students and shows how each of them deals with their problems.

Where to watch? HBO Max