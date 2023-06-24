Reality TV star Peter Gillis under threat of abuse lawsuit from ex-girlfriend

By Gillis Family: Massa Casa Hai, Ten seasons have already been broadcast in the Netherlands, also on VTM2. Each episode has 600,000 to 800,000 viewers. On television, Peter tries to maintain a positive image, but in reality he finds himself in a tight spot.

The Public Prosecution Service suspects Gillis of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Nicole Kramers. At first she didn’t file a complaint out of fear, but recently she did. At the end of August, he will have to appear in court in Den Bosch to answer the facts of the incident at the Prinsenemeer holiday park in Ommel. The case started on its own at that time as there was an emergency call from Nicole to the emergency services. Gillis was then put in jail overnight. Initially, the couple wanted to keep the event away from the press. But when the Kramers decided to end the relationship, she went to the police. Gillis allegedly groped her breasts, pulled her hair and bit her on the nose and back. The reports include ten assaults and several threats.

There are still episodes of the reality soap as of 11 July. SBS6, which initially supported Gillis because the series scored well, has now put the series on hold. Only after the verdict, people want to think about the future ahead. But since things aren’t looking good for Gillis, it looks like the series will go quiet.

Last week, a judge had already ruled that Gillis must close its holiday park on Blauwe Meir in Lommel within a year. The municipality of Lommel has been in conflict with Gillis for some time because of the mistreatment of migrant workers and the poor quality of living in their holiday park.