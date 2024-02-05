Reason for not using charging ports at airports

The person behind the @travelpiratesus.io account TIC Toc Recently warned globetrotters to avoid charging stations airports because they represent risk Cyber ​​security,

In a 34-second clip that resurfaced TIC TocTravel guru explains the dangers behind it load center of airport,

“Don’t put your phone in there, don’t charge it in there. You’ll regret it.”He confesses.

The woman, whose name is being withheld, said FBI issued alert About charging stations airportsis calling him”juice jacking“, Is known cyber attacks which can be obtained through a loading port USB with built-in connection data,

“Cyber ​​criminals use USB ports airports And the station to steal yours data, Fun, right?” he jokes in the video.

hacker The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) explained how hackers can to carry malware At public USB charging stations to access electronic devices while charging.

“Criminals can use that information to access online accounts or sell it to others malicious actor” the FCC site says.

Travel gurus recommend using battery pack And portable charger Instead of charging stations to be safe.

However, users of TIC Toc He shared another way to carry Your devices safely without any risk hacker,

“you can use electrical outlet Get with or without charger base USB cable Only power without pins data“, suggests one viewer.

“Thank You for alert“wrote one grateful viewer.

Although many people appreciated it suggestionsthere are some Disappointed for another rented What is the reason shortcomings,

“Give me a breath,” a woman sighs.

“Too late,” one user sighs TIC Toc, “This time, you can stay with me data because they’re working so hard for it steal them,