Reasons for the dismissal of Juan Carlos Osorio from Atlético Paranaense

atlético paranense This Sunday, March 3, the Colombian was surprised by the shooting Juan Carlos Osorio to the post of technical director, after losing with a score of 0–1 against Londrina in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Saturday night, the 2nd of the same month. Paraense Championship.

Osorio’s departure from the ‘Hurricane’ left many in shock, considering he has recorded a performance of 69% after securing seven wins, four draws and one loss.

Reasons for the dismissal of Juan Carlos Osorio

However, within Atlético Paranaense they seem convinced that they have made the best decision due to some factors in the work of the Colombian strategist that they did not like.

As Globo Esporte reported, the first reason for Osorio’s departure is the team’s lack of “development in the game model”.

Additionally, it was also questioned that the Colombian tactician has not given the desired minutes to Leo Godoy, Mastriani, Gamarra and Felipinho, who came as reinforcements to the team for the 2024 season.

Juan Carlos Osorio would not even receive the approval of the players’ team, taking into account that in some interviews he had said that it was difficult for him to adapt to the work in training,

Ultimately, Atlético Paranaense’s director disagreed with Osorio’s choices in lineups and calls.