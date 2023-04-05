Reasons to watch the Paris Major qualifiers

To view the qualifiers RMR to the major from Paris there are a few hours left, but no reasons. If by chance you still haven’t been able to convince yourself to make room in your schedule and follow the qualifier, here we help you. BLAST.TV will hold its RMR qualifiers this week to award places to the Paris Major. The Danish production company is looking for 24 teams that will dispute the Paris Major next May. It is for this that from this Thursday, April 6, the different RMR qualifiers organized by BLAST.TV itself will be disputed. The last Major in the history of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is finalizing its last details of preparation. More than 50 teams, among the best from each continent, will fight in their respective qualifiers to be one of those 24 teams in the last Major. In this article we list you the reasons that give this classification the adjective of safety pin.

The qualifiers to the last CS:GO Major

If a CS:GO Major is unmissable in itself, how can it not be even more unmissable? the latest CS:GO Major. After the release of counter strike 2, VALVE made official that the BLAST.TV Major in Paris 2023 will be the final edition of the CS:GO tournament. Future plans are already planned and the Majors will become Counter Strike 2 in 2024. That’s why this edition will have the added spice to be the goodbye of CS: GO in the Major format.

The historical shooter that we all love will end an era in esports by saying goodbye at his 19th Major after more than 10 years of experience. Both for the spectators, as well as for the game itself and the players, the BLAST.TV Paris Major will be adorned with emotions. Of course, the farewell context will not overshadow other very important reasons, such as the longed-for consecrations of certain players and/or teams, which are next on the list.

Road to make history in Paris

Historical facts are just around the corner, and this Major promises to leave us with many records and historical moments. The first one will star BLAST.TV. The Danish organizer will produce his first Major event after creating and growing to the top of his professional CS:GO tournament circuit known as BLAST Premier. In turn, BLAST takes the hand of France to make history together. The European country will host a Major for the first time and it will do so precisely in its emblematic city, Paris.

Although the role of these entities will be reduced when the real protagonists come into action. Players and equipment They will also seek to make history in Paris and for this they must first go through this RMR qualifier. After talking about Paris, it is impossible not to start with the place, Team Vitality. The French team is called to be the favorite of the tournament, being able to become an unstoppable force precisely because of its local status. The star of Vitality will once again be Mathieu Herbaut”zywoo«, who not only seeks consecration as a collective achievement. The young man AW Per French will search consolidate even more as one of the stars of CS:GO obtaining his first Majorand what better place and occasion than in Paris and at the end of CS:GO.

If we talk about a long-awaited consecration, it is impossible not to mention him. Nikola Kovac «niko»is another of the greats pointed out for this Major in Paris. The Bosnian legend who is active in G2 sports points to this latest edition of the CS:GO Majors in search of the most outstanding trophy of his record. niko he was already a few steps away from the trophy in the past, seeing how others raised it in Boston 2018 and Stockholm 2021. The historic rifler has already transcended as a legend in these 10 years of CS: GO, however the major it’s something pending in your career and you will surely want to get it before you counter strike 2 be the new medium.

NiKo already got one of the missing trophies in his career this 2023, the Bosnian raised the IEM Katowice with G2 in February / Photo via HLTV

Finally, we have someone who can remain, once again, in the history of CS: GO, starring a unique record. Again we refer to the Vitality team on this occasion, specifically Peter Rasmussen «dupreeh«. The 30-year-old Danish player can become the only player to play every single one of the CS:GO Majors. To do this, Dupreeh and Team Vitality must be one of the 24 teams qualified for the Major. With 18 of 18 appearances, Dupreeh is the only player to attend all the Majors, being able to get number 19 in paris and achieve a unique record. That way, Dupreeh He would stand out from his former four-time Major champion teammates, and from all the players in history, by being a participant in all the Majors.

There will always be a place to see the GOATs

While those at the top had exciting and historical reasons to stand out, this pair speaks for itself. We talk about GOATs (Translated: The best of all time), we talked about the goats from CS:GO, Nicolai Reedtz «dev1ce» and Oleksandr Kostyliev «s1mple«. The two most outstanding players in the history of CS:GO will also seek to be part of the last Major of the video game. by the side of devicewe have a fairly calm situation and with overtones of a change of stage. deviceand Astralis In general, they come a lower level than other years and although they will bet to win, this is more of a last goodbye to CS: GO. He four-time champion and two time MVP of Major, devicewill seek to return to a Major after his return to competitions.

Now to talk about s1mple you have to go with everything. Yes ok Natus Vincere (NaVi) is going through low times after multiple changes, S1mple is capable of everything and more. The CS:GO GOAT will want to be in the last Major and, of course, win it. Unlike Device who starts at the RMR Europa B, s1mple will start at the RMR Europa A. And like Dupreeh, NaVi will seek to complete the stamps of all Majors. The Ukrainian organization is the only one to attend all the CS:GO Majors and will seek the nineteenth appearance in Paris.

Ours will also look for the ticket to the Major

SunPayus, Arki and BESTIA will seek to represent the Spanish-speaking scene and their respective countries at the BLAST.TV Major in Paris

If we talk about the outstanding ones to follow in the Major classification, we have to talk about the most interesting by proximity. The Spanish-speaking community has on its way to three representatives for the BLAST.TV Major in Paris. By SpainAlvaro Garcia “SunPayus» and Omar Chakkor Feltrer «arki» will fight for the ticket to France. by the side of SunPayuswe will have AW Per fighting in the RMR of Europe B next to ON. The Murcian player will look for his third appearance in a CS: GO Major, the previous ones being in Stockholm 2021 with Movistar Riders and in Rio 2022 with ENCE.

On the other hand, Arki will seek to get the SAW boys into their first Major. The Spanish coach returns to an RMR with the Portuguese SAW team. The Iberian union will seek to reach Paris from the RMR Ahaving a difficult task but good chances in the high form they are in.

Latin America also has its representatives, specifically Argentina. the boys of BEAST they will look for their own classification BLAST Major participating in the RMR of America played in Monterrey, Mexico. The team created by the Rapper and freestyler Argentinian, PapoMC, will try to get one of the five tickets distributed by the American qualifier. Shortly after his arrival on the CS:GO scene, BEAST sponsored a quintet with a lot of talent and experience, thus seeking a dream classification. Although the difficulty is high, in the BEAST team there is a member who achieved the goal in the past. Luca Nadotti «Luken» leads the advance of BEAST with his experience of reaching the Antwerp Major last 2022 together with 9za team that was the great and sad absence in this American RMR for the South American CS.

When do they play and how to see the most interesting teams from the RMR to the Major?

Although the most followers of CS:GO bet to see and follow each of the matches on all the qualifying dates, we know that it is not always possible. Although the RMR tournament lasts 3-4 days, the number of matches is large and the schedules can be cumbersome. That is why we will recommend you to know the dates and crossings of each of the RMR in this other article. Of course, do not detach yourself from this article that we will comment on the dates and times of the highlights of this article. As well as where you can follow these matches and the results.

Beginning of the Major qualifiers : RMR Asia-Pacific: April 6 | 8:30 a.m. (Spanish time) RMR Europe A: April 6 | 11:00 a.m. (Spanish time) RMR America: April 6 | 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time) / 4:00 p.m. (Argentina/Chile time) RMR Europe B: April 11 | 10:00 a.m. (Spanish time)

: Path to history: Vitality Vs Astralis | April 11 | 1:00 p.m. (Spanish time) G2 Esports vs. 9INE | April 11 | 1:30 p.m. (Spanish time)

The GOATS: Natus Vincere Vs. Into The Breach | April 6 | 12:30 pm (Spanish time) Astralis Vs. Vitality | April 11 | 1:00 p.m. (Spanish time)

Ours on the way to the Paris Major: SAW vs. Virtus.pro | April 6 | 11:00 a.m. (Spanish time) BEAST Vs Nouns | April 6 | 10:30 p.m. (Spanish time) / 5:30 p.m. (Argentina/Chile time) ENCE Vs. Monte | April 11 | 1:00 p.m. (Spanish time)



With all the dates written down, you only have one place left to find all this show. If you are from Spain you can follow the entire European RMR qualifier from the official channels of the partners from BLAST.TV. These will be the Twitch channel of PituHerranz and the channel of The_Real_Fer. As they are often simultaneous matches, the matches of the sign A will be broadcast on the channel pituwhile fer will give the meetings of the signal B.

By the American qualifier where he will be BEASTyou can do the same from the signal partner from Argentina. This will be on the Twitch channel of forg1. Finally, I remind you that you can see all the crossings and times of the first date in our other article. Also, if you want to follow the qualifiers of the official signals, you will find them on the channels of BLAST.TV. And if you fancy an alternative option, you can check for them in the tabs of the meetings available at HLTV.