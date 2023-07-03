Rebecca Ferguson: Dune is nothing compared to “Dune: Part Two”

It’s almost time to head back to Arrakis as Dune: Part Two will hit cinemas later this year and if we’re to believe Swedish star, actress Rebecca Ferguson, it’s going to be a movie that will give audiences something to fall in love with. Will give to become. In an interview with Collider he said this:

“I’m laughing so much right now. It’s great. It makes me emotional because I love Denny (Villeneuve) and I love Greg (Fraser) and I love the team. But dude, Number one is phenomenal and big and gorgeous, and then you move on to close-ups and imagery and acting yeah, it’s all great it’s nothing compared to number two number two, it’s like a shit gut punch This is unrealistic.

“I haven’t seen the movie. I’ve read the script. I’ve seen the footage. I come to the set when I’m not filming, which I don’t because I’m too busy, tired and I don’t really care.” . I’m done. I wanted to see the setup. I wanted to see Austin Butler do what she did. It’s incredible. There are no words. The costumes, (Jacqueline West’s) costumes, what makes Austin her The character, which is played by Christopher Walken. I mean, it’s unreal.”

When Denis Villeneuve’s film Dune came out in 2021, it was an instant success, being nominated for ten Oscars and later winning six. Besides Rebecca Ferguson, we also see another Swedish actor, Stellan Skarsgård. But the film stars a long list of great actors like Christopher Walken, Austin Butler, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin. Dune: Part Two will be released in theaters on November 3, 2023, alongside the third film Messiah, after which the trilogy is expected to be completed.