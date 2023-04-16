Rebecca is inspired by Rihanna for the show: “If it’s hard for a woman, it’s a thousand times worse for a black woman” | Music

2023 promises to be the year of rebecca. The artist is launching the first live show, available on her Youtube platform. Inspired by the Savage X Fenty shows, which have Rihanna’s brilliant mind behind them, the artist brings to the Live Show the presentation of Chálloween and which has the participation of Pocah, Lexa It is Danny Bond. “These partnerships are important to shut people up and show that we are all friends, professional colleagues who support and root for each other”, she says without mincing words.

In an interview with glamor brazil, Rebecca delivers the project step by step, analyzes fame and how she deals with prejudice with funk, racism and sexism. “I think my role in this story is to continue defending my flag and occupying more and more spaces without forgetting my roots”. Check out!

Glamor Brasil: You are launching your first live show, was it a dream come true?

rebecca: For sure! I’m from that generation that grew up being inspired by great women like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ivete Sangalo… women who really know how to put on a show on stage. So I always dreamed of one day being able to do something very artistic, that represented me and had a quality production, as is the case with the Live Show. And now, everyone will be able to watch and be part of this dream together with me.

The show is part of Chálloween. What were the inspirations for the presentation and what did you think could not be missing from it?

I was inspired by Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty runway shows. They are true works of art that mix fashion with production, lighting, scenery, ambience… creating an atmosphere that surrounds those who are watching. I knew I couldn’t miss a well-tied ballet. I wanted a lot of dancers on stage and with aggressive choreography that made an impact.

And the costumes? What was the moodboard for the show?

I wanted costumes that told a story and at the same time were not fantasy. They all have a Halloween feel, which is the theme of the party, with street style, which is my favorite style, and very sensual, showing skin, which is something I also like. I arrive in space, on a motorcycle, with a black leather look. Black lace was very fashionable so I knew the main costume would look like that, on a beautiful bodysuit. And I end up in shorts and a white shirt for the funk block.

The appearances of Pocah, Lexa and Danny Bond always give something to talk about. How do you see the partnership between women in this new generation, since until a while ago machismo reigned?

I think it’s amazing. I’ve participated in Combatchy, Avisa Lá, Barbie… something magical happens when women unite. In fact, machismo was very much in the way of union between women, especially in the pop/funk milieu, where female rivalry sells. For this very reason, these partnerships are important to shut people up and show that we are all friends, professional colleagues who support and root for each other.

You’re super young and on the rise musically. How are you keeping your feet on the ground with so many “openings” and “news” in the world of fame?

My rise is the result of hard work, sweat and tears. It wasn’t easy to get here and it’s not being easy to get where I want to go. This arduous walk that makes me have my foot on the ground. You are only worthy of what you achieve if you have the humility to recognize where you came from, who was with you and didn’t let go of your hand along the way.

There is still a lot of prejudice when the theme is funk. How do you see it? Do you see gender bias coming from the favela?

Funk has already overcome many barriers, but there are certainly still others to be overcome. I think it’s a process and the whole market is together and in tune at this moment. Funk has already helped thousands and thousands of people, giving jobs to those who didn’t have any. This is very significant, especially in communities. I think my role in this story is to continue defending my flag and occupying more and more spaces without forgetting my roots.

And what is it like for a black woman to reach the top of success? What obstacles did you have to overcome?

All. If it’s difficult for a woman, it’s a thousand times worse for a black woman, because we deal with two extremely rooted prejudices in society. Racism kills. Machismo kills. And the biggest victims are black women. I hope that somehow I can inspire other black girls not to give up on their dreams, regardless of what they are.