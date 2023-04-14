Rebel Moon, Maiden, Pain Hustlers and the 21 Best Netflix Movies in 2023

We’re almost halfway through 2023, so it’s time to take a look at some of the best Netflix movies yet to come this year.

The streaming service has a packed lineup of Netflix movies on the way, with big A-list stars like Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper, Gal Gadot, Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Reese Witherspoon, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lopez, John Boyega, Jamie Foxx, and many more!

Already this year we have seen films like you, In my house or in yours, The Pale Blue EyeIt is Luther: The Fallen Sun, but there is much more to come. While Netflix is ​​probably best known for its original series, it’s fun to kick back with new Netflix movies from time to time. So grab the popcorn and check out some of the Netflix movies we’re most looking forward to seeing this year.

The best movies on Netflix in 2023

Between a new thriller starring Jennifer Lopez, the return of Tyler Rakes in Extraction 2and an epic sci-fi adventure from Zack Snyder, Netflix has tons of great movies in store for subscribers this year.

The Mother, May 12

This Jennifer Lopez-led action flick will kick off Netflix’s Summer 2023 slate with an arrival in May. Lopez plays a deadly former assassin who must come out of hiding to save her estranged daughter as dangerous assailants pursue them.

Extraction 2, June 16

Tyler Rakes is back and ready for another high-stakes assignment in this intense new action-thriller starring Chris Hemsworth. Even though he was presumed dead at the end of the first film, that clearly wasn’t the case as Tyler returns for the 2020 film’s sequel.

The Perfect Find, June 23

Based on the book by Aunt Williams, the perfect discovery stars Gabrielle Union as Jenna, a talented fashionista caught in a bind following a high-profile layoff. As she attempts a career comeback, she falls in love with her boss’s son. Jenna must decide whether to risk her career on this secret romance. Keith Powers, Aisha Hinds, Gina Torres, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony and DB Woodside also star.

They cloned Tyrone, July 21st

Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris star in this sci-fi comedy about a series of strange events that put this trio at the center of a dangerous government conspiracy.

Stoneheart, August 11th

Gal Gadot stars as Rachel Stone, a CIA agent and the only woman standing between her peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most powerful and dangerous asset. Jamie Dornan and Sophie Okonedo also star. Netflix has had tremendous success working with Gadot before as their action film. red notice starring her, Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson, it became one of Netflix’s best-performing films of all time.

Elevator, August 25th

Kevin Hart fans will be delighted by the actor and comedian’s new heist movie Elevator, also starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, Úrsula Corberó, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno and Sam Worthington. With a cast like that, we can’t imagine this movie being anything short of tense and thrilling! The film follows an international assault team trying to stop a terrorist attack from happening on a plane mid-flight.

Maiden, October 13th

maiden is one of the most anticipated new Netflix movies of the year, thanks to its incredible cast, including Millie Bobby Brown and Angela Bassett. According to Netflix, the film is about a “dutiful maiden who agrees to marry a handsome prince, only to discover that the royal family has recruited her as a sacrifice to pay off an old debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she must rely on her wits and will to survive.”

Pain Hustlers, October 27th

Chris Evans and Emily Blunt star in this gripping conspiracy drama about a failed pharmaceutical startup. Blunt plays a woman who loses her job and goes to work at the startup, only to discover it’s part of an elaborate extortion scheme. Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, Andy Garcia, Brian D’Arcy James and Chloe Coleman also star.

The Assassin, November 10

David Fincher’s next thriller the killer is easily one of the most anticipated Netflix movies of the year. Starring Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton, The Killer follows a methodical killer waiting for his next target. But the longer he waits, the more he starts to think he’s losing his mind.

Rebel Moon, December 22

rebel moon is one of the biggest Netflix movies released this year. Director Zack Snyder’s new film is presented as an epic space opera about a peaceful colony at the edge of the galaxy that must dispatch a mysterious woman named Kora to seek help from other planets when a terrifying army threatens them. The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins and more.

More of the best movies on Netflix in 2023

a family affairNovember 17th – Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron star in this cosmic romance

– Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron star in this cosmic romance LionNovember 22 – Animated coming-of-age musical comedy starring Adam Sandler

– Animated coming-of-age musical comedy starring Adam Sandler leave the world behindDecember 8th – Psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke based on the novel by Rumaan Alam

– Psychological thriller starring Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali and Ethan Hawke based on the novel by Rumaan Alam happiness for beginners summer 2023 – Rom-com starring Ellie Kemper

– Rom-com starring Ellie Kemper Nyadautumn 2023 – True story of marathon runner Diana Nyad

– True story of marathon runner Diana Nyad Love at first sight TBA – Romance starring Haley Lu Richardson

– Romance starring Haley Lu Richardson Conductor TBA – Biographical drama about Leonard Bernstein, Bradley Cooper stars and directors

– Biographical drama about Leonard Bernstein, Bradley Cooper stars and directors astronaut TBA -Film by Adam Sandler

-Film by Adam Sandler nimona TBA – Animated sci-fi fantasy adventure film

– Animated sci-fi fantasy adventure film female playersTBA – Romantic comedy starring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis

– Romantic comedy starring Gina Rodriguez and Tom Ellis ReptileTBA – Crime thriller starring Benicio del Toro, Justin Timberlake and Alicia Silverstone

