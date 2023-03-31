Rebel Wilson reveals Pitch Perfect friends ‘saved’ her from dating a criminal

In participation in the podcast U Up?, the actress told how her co-stars ‘saved’ her from getting involved with the criminal

In recent participation in the podcast U Up?the actress Rebel Wilson revealed that her co-stars in the films of the franchise ‘The perfect choice’ prevented her from dating a criminal she met on the set of a movie in the past. The information is from the Daily Mail.

“I went out with a guy I nicknamed ‘The Criminal,’” Wilson recalled. “I think he was a real criminal. What happened was the Pitch Perfect girls saved me from this guy.”

“The girls found some shit on the internet and warned me to stay away from this guy,” said the actress.

According to the actress, her friends began to suspect that there was something strange about the man when he accepted the invitation to spend a weekend with her in New York, but refused to inform his flight number. Rebel insisted that he speak, but he said he would not pass because he would no longer make the trip.











The man in question was “under investigation” and banned from traveling between US states. After discovering the boy’s history, the actress decided to end the affair. “It was a casual roll, no big deal, so I wasn’t too involved, I got out of it easily,” stated.

HFTV ON SOCIAL NETWORKS 👇

YOUTUBE | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER

FACEBOOK | PODCAST | TIKTOK