Rebelle launches book to break taboos or stigma around sex: “Relieving the pressure women feel” (Mechelen)

Rebelle launched a new book in the heart of Mechelen on Saturday to encourage women to talk about sex. , © Dirk Vertomen

It is no coincidence that yesterday, Sunday, on the eve of International Masturbation Day, Rebelle presented a new book in Mechelen. Women’s union seeks to go against the stereotypical views and expectations that often still exist regarding sex.

Rebelle calls itself a socially significant association that strives for equal opportunities and solidarity for all women. “Sex is everywhere in our society, but the images we are presented with are one-sided and stereotyped,” says Sarah van den Broek of Rebelle vzw.

That’s why the association launched the Goed Genoeg sex book and illustrations with humorous undertones by Domien Delforge aka Studio Stoutpoep at the Korenmarkt in Mechelen on Saturday. Passers-by who turned the wheel and ventured to run a small errand received the book for free.

“In this way we make sexuality negotiable in a playful way. We want to eliminate the pressure women feel when it comes to sex. The barbie-like vulva, always in the mood, the absolute climax of every orgasm.” Penetration as in: It’s not easy to think you’re good enough between the sheets,” explains Van den Broek.

“Encouraging to talk about sex”

In this book in the Good Enough series, Rebel changes course by looking at sex from a completely different angle. “Without filters, taboos or stigmas, but of course with the necessary dose of humour. We encourage women to talk about sex, discover their own bodies, and develop their full, liberated sexual selves.” want to do,” says Sarah Van Den Broeck.

The book contains all kinds of quotes, testimonials and assignments and tips to get yourself started. “So no coffee table book”, it seems. If you want a copy, you can buy one in Rebelle vzw’s webshop. The price of the book is eleven euros.

www.rebelle-vzw.be