Rebellious little monster! Anahí records her son singing and dancing to Lady Gaga’s song

In addition to the youngest, Anahí is the mother of Manuel, 6 years old. Photos: Instagram/@anahi; @Lady Gaga

And the son of Mia Colucci who loves to hear Lady Gaga?! In this Tuesday (21), Anahi updated the Instagram story with a video of the youngest Emilianoin 3 yearshaving fun to the sound of “Bad Romance”hit from 2009 by mother monster. On record, the mini rebel is seen dancing back and forth and singing a few snippets of the song (in his own dialect, of course). Cuteness show!

From August 25ththe three RBDs, Anahí, Dulce Maria and Maite will embark on a somewhat different experience in their lives. the eternal ones Mia, Roberta and Lupita will be mothers while fulfilling the bold concert schedule of the “Soy Rebel Tour”the long-awaited commemorative tour of the group that will pass – until now – through United States, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico.

Maitewill even be first-time mom – she should have her first child in May. anahithe first of the three to experience motherhood, is the mother of two boys, Manuel, aged 6 and Emiliano, aged 3. Already Sweet is mom of Maria Paulain 2 years.

The saga continues! RBD manager hints at new shows in Brazil and Mexico

And the Brazilian fans of RBD follow on limbo when it comes to new shows “Soy Rebel Tour” in the country… The last novelty of the case happened in this sunday (19)when the manager of the group, Guillermo Rosasparaphrased the band’s hit “Aún Hay Algo” to announce that there is a surprise on the trigger for fans brazilians and mexicans. “There is still something”, is what the message left by him means. Attentive!

In the publication’s comments, many of the fans of the group formed by Anahí, Dulce María, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann and Christian Chávez criticized the way that the businessman and the RBD have been managing tour issues and passing them on to the public.

They believe it to be a neglect with Brazilian fans the delay in announcing new shows by the now quintet in the country, since the demand here is great and many were left without tickets for the 4 shows already announced (and sold out) in Brazil.

Jeez! RBD businessman says there is no agenda to meet demand in Brazil

Put on a coat, take off a coat… The situation of those Brazilian fans of the RBD who were unable to get tickets for at least one of the four shows that the group will perform in Brazil. That’s because the addition of new tour dates “I am Rebel” this way it is “tied” and, it seems, although there is interest, the production of the Mexican band has faced some obstacles along the way. In this Wednesday (15)began to circulate an audio of Guillermo Rosasentrepreneur of RBDwhere it says that there are not enough dates to meet the demand in our country. Vish!

In the audio in question, the group’s manager says that it could continue selling more and more shows, but that it would not have enough agenda to meet such demand in Brazil. At the end of the recording, he reflects on the conditions and well-being of the artists in being involved in such a tiring sequence of performances. what started with 26 datesturned into 48with passages through United States, Colombia, Brazil and Mexico.

after the bucket of cold waterThe RBD generation brazilian follows on protest. There are many questions, among them the advantage of the United States over Brazil in terms of a discrepant difference in dates and, according to the fans, the public here is much larger and more heated than the American one; the polls that Guillermo published on Twitter implying that Brazil would gain new dates; The “false promise” of some of the members of the group; and so on…

Despite the negative news for fans and the fact that some have already lost hope of being able to watch the now quintet on the São Paulo-Rio de Janeiro axis up close, several others are still waiting for a impending announcement of what has been said by journalists and insiders.

It has been said that the “Soy Rebel Tour” must win at least another extra show in São Paulothis time in Morumbi’s stadium. Until then, the three concerts already confirmed in the capital of São Paulo will continue on Allianz Parque. There are strong rumors, still, that the group will announce a second date in Rio de Janeiroin day November 20th.

In the last 10th dayO official tour profile on Twitter communicated to the fans that they were in negotiations with the stadiums to schedule new shows in Brazil.

See the fan reaction to the audio of Guillermo:

