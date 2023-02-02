Rebels Gaming announces its new League of Legends team

The best competitions esports in Spain they are about to kick off in 2023 and for this reason these days we are seeing a lot of electronic sports clubs present their teams in all kinds of disciplines.

Today’s turn is for Rebels GamingThe club of degea what happens to form part of the super league from League of Legends to occupy the place left by G2 Arctic and which has presented this weekend to the team that will represent them in the Summoner’s Rift this season, creating a squad practically from scratch due to several media cases and abusive clauses depending on the club that have fact that the negotiations to form the team have been difficult.

“It is a highly balanced squad, with very strong players and equal parts talent and experience,” adds Rebels Gaming Esports Director Bruno Boeri. “We had to create the roster practically from scratch. The different media cases and abusive clauses have made players and agents more suspicious than normal when negotiating. However, we are happy because we have closed all players until 2024, taking into account that we want to do a long-term project.”

♦️ all in Rebels ♦️ Cards on the table. The best Super League in history begins. This is our bet.#BeRebels #SuperligaLoL pic.twitter.com/ZoESLFM71l Rebels Gaming ♦️ (@RebelsGaming) January 14, 2023

As for the squad, these are the players and members of the coaching staff that will make up the team:

Players

Milosz R4VEN Domagalski

Domagalski Kirill AHaHaCiK Skvortsov

Skvortsov Francis Joseph xico Cross

Cross Michael Rayito Curtet

Curtet Guilherme Obstinatus Cross

Staff

Ivan prod1gy villanueva

villanueva mateusz Tasz borkowski

borkowski David sargoX archers

Today is the debut of the Super League

Precisely today the new season of the League of Legends Super League gets under way, a competition in which, in addition to Rebels Gaming, Giants, Movistar Riders, UCAM Tokiers, Bara eSports, Fnatic TQ, Heretics, Finetwork KOI, BISONS and Jokers will fight. to become the best team in Spain in the Riot Games MOBA.