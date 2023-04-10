Rebels Gaming, De Gea’s esports club, signs an agreement with the online bank N26

Rebels Gaminghe esports club founded by David de Geathe well-known Spanish soccer player, has managed in a very short time to become one of the most important Spanish entities within the sector, both for its good work at a commercial level and for its sporting results, last year becoming a team in the Super League of the Spanish League. of Legends and also being a very prominent set in other disciplines such as Valorant.

This has made the club attract the attention of investors and sponsors and, during the past Easter, Rebels Gaming announced that it has reached an agreement with the online bank N26 who joins as a new sponsor of the club.

Thanks to this, the bank be present both on the sleeve of the jersey of the three Rebels teams, in addition to also having visibility in different content, broadcasts and activations that both brands will develop together.

Esports, much more than a game

After announcing the agreement Alfonso Luengo, head of Business

Development and Partnerships of N26 Spain comments that “for N26 eSports are much more than a game, are a way of life for a global community that knows no boundaries, and with which, as an online bank, we have much in common. We are very happy to begin our journey in the world of eSports together with Rebels Gaming, a young and non-conformist team with a solid project and boundless potential, which is becoming one of the leaders in the competition in our country” .

On the other hand, Álvaro Peralta, director of sponsorships at Rebels Gaming, has stated that: “We at Rebels Gaming are tremendously excited to announce this new agreement. of sponsorship with such a strategic partner for the club. N26, due to its groundbreaking values ​​and the transformation it is promoting in the banking sector, is a natural ally for us. Thus, with this agreement, we continue with

our goal of being with the best to continue being a benchmark club, just like our partners in their respective fields”.