REBELS LEGION Arena, the new stage for the Rebels Gaming League of Legends team

Rebels Gaming will work with LENOVO LEGION as Title Sponsor of the arena located at the Rebels Center ahead of the 2023 Super League.

In March 2022, Rebels Gaming, presented its headquarters in Valdebebas, the Rebels Center. A high performance center designed for the day-to-day life of the players and club employees. In addition to the four training rooms, a physiotherapy area, meeting rooms and offices, the Rebels Center has an arena, the REBELS LEGION Arena. The space has a capacity of more than 40 people, who will be able to enjoy in person the LoL Super League matches organized by LVP.

On this new agreement with Rebels Gaming, Juan Carlos, director of Marketing and Communication of Lenovo Iberia comments: «For Lenovo it is a great pride to be part of Rebels Gaming, since from the company we are committed to this market, which does not stop growing. We want to be a benchmark by offering quality and prestigious products, and we are looking forward to enjoying each and every one of the matches.”.

Álvaro Peralta, director of sponsorships at Rebels Gaming adds: “We are delighted to welcome Lenovo Legion as a Title Sponsor of the arena for our League of Legends team competitions in the Super League. It is a privilege for Rebels Gaming to have a partner like Lenovo Legion, one of the world’s leading technology manufacturers with a strong presence in the global esports scene and with whom we also share goals and values. We will work hard so that 2023 is a year full of successes that help us continue to impact and attract a greater number of fans to the competitive scene together with our partners.”

The new stage, the REBELS LEGION Arena, was revealed for the first time on Monday, January 16, 2023 in the official broadcast of the LVP and the REBELS Gaming Twitch channel with DaniKongi, new Rebels Gaming content creator, emcee and broadcaster of League of Legends Super League matches.