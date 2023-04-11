Reboot of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ with Margot Robbie is CANCELED – CinePOP Cinema

Margot Robbiewho lives Harley Quinn from ‘The Suicide Squad‘ (2021) and the ‘Barbie‘, said the new film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, which she would star in, was officially canceled by Disney.

The actress told Vanity Fair a little about how the plot of the reboot would work: “We had an idea and we were working on it. It has been some time. It would be more female-centric. It was a really cool thing, but I don’t think Disney is interested in doing it.”.

The most recent film in the franchise is ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge‘ (2017). All the long ones bring Johnny Depp in the role of the iconic Jack Sparrow.

It is worth remembering that the reboot with Margot Robbie it was announced in 2020, but little advancement has come in production since then. The actress is still confirmed for a new version of ‘Eleven men and a secret‘, which has no release date.

Depp even commented on a return, but the response was far less encouraging for fans of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean‘, since even if I received a gigantic proposal financially from disney and be willing to conclude the story of Jack Sparrow, he would refuse to return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6‘, even though the offer was for $300 million. Already the producer Jerry Bruckheimer left the possibility open.