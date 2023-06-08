Recap: 15 highlights from Harry Styles’ show in Amsterdam

Well, it took a while because I was also present on all three days and I am still recovering from that (months to come). But it’s time for a recap of Love On Tour Amsterdam. here is my.
1) ‘Listening to One Direction is Sexy’
“Listening to One Direction Is Sexy” pic.twitter.com/riYzUVLHxk
This is what the cap says. Harry says. It is a fact.
2) Already drug during the first show
Harry attempts to calm the crowd before medics at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands — June 4 (Via @finelineshe, pic.twitter.com/P7mdLrFxOG
When no one thought it would come, there it was: medicine. And after that we never saw him again.
3) Gender reveal during second show
@romyhollen harry styles revealed my gender 😭 #hslot #hslotamsterdam #harrystyles #genderreveal ♬ original sound – romyhollen
Harry Confidently Reveals the Gender of My Sister Nomi, Omi, Naomi, Zoey, Romi!
4) Stockholm syndrome
Harry performs Stockholm Syndrome on stage at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands – June 5 (Via @maraisflicker, pic.twitter.com/gf4gaV9qwv
do well? Don’t do this? do well? Do well! During two and three in the evening. And also Stockholm syndrome and daylight during evening three.
5) A shower of flowers of grape juice that gets bigger every night
@hk1ttybrat she’s so baby 🥹#hslot #hslot2023 #harrystyles #hsloveontour #hslotamsterdam #hslotamsterdamn3 #hslotamsterdamnight3 ♬ original sound – Naomi
and Harry who overreacted.
6) This rose
she is a living masterpiece pic.twitter.com/ywC0svYvOi
Grapefruit juice + red rose + Amsterdam = 🥺
7) Your Organization
@paintwoodz we are here to slay all day 🤪 see you all in amsterdam concertoutfit ♬ shania x female harry styles hslot transition – paisley mai
you all looked amazing ❤️
8) Matchmaker Harry
Harry is now a matchmaker.
It was great fun. It’s fan engagement we need.
“Are there any free baldies?”#loveOnTourAmsterdamN3 pic.twitter.com/Zfctm9bIoT
Harry Joe goes looking for nice, bald, unmarried men for Mama Kitty and finds ‘three bald guys’ before ending up with Patrick.
9) found
Mini Harry telling Harry Mill that her introduction was like that! #LoveOnTourAmsterdam
via beanie_ontour https://t.co/ztOvGII2bm pic.twitter.com/SzsfiUvmvX
Oh how lovely it was to cry. And the fact that Harry gave her the heart from his coat.
10) Bohemian Rhapsody
Amsterdam June 6: A mostly young audience (around 100k) sing along to Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody as they wait for Harry Styles’ concert to begin#amsterdam #Harry Styles #Queen #Bohemian Rhapsody #concert pic.twitter.com/leQ6PNxRLQ
It never gets boring how the whole stadium sings along to Bohemian Rhapsody right before Harry arrives.
11) Disco Medley
I’ve finished gatekeeping… hslot amsterdam n3 tpwk dance <3 #hslotamsterdam #loveontour #LoveOnTourAmsterdam pic.twitter.com/DoR1VOm40U
jump, sing, dance ‘Disco Medley’ is one of the highlights of the show.
12) Fineline
Harry’s Fine Line performance at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands – June 4 (Via @bethandbono, pic.twitter.com/IBu4pOpckd
crying listening to one direction have sexy hat on
13) Dress of N3
Amsterdam Lottery N3 Recap: No Bird/Peace Ring (10th show in a row); Daylight and Stockholm Syndrome both sang; “It’s our last night in Amsterdam! It’s going to be huge, I can feel it!”; “If you need anything at any time… just shout if you want to go FASTAAA!”; no medicine pic.twitter.com/EnHetTBMU6N
Hit. No more words needed.
14) This.
@shenelvabooij And he knew all the words too!! #harrystyles #loveontour #harrystylesloveontour #amsterdam #hslot #dadsoftiktok ♬ original sound – shenelva
And moments like this happen all around you, among friends, families, couples. You all really said Love on Tour.
15) Leave America
@ticketmasternl Harrys, well done! 🍒🪩🥰 #hslot23 #hslotamsterdam #harrystyles #leaveamerica #ticketmasternl ♬ original sound – Ticketmaster Netherlands
sorry we meant leave america!!!
And so we can go on endlessly. Because Love on Tour was a big draw in Amsterdam. In total, more than 150,000 people saw Harry perform at the Johan Cruz Arena, and if you ask me, he should have added at least seven more shows. what was your last moment? and what were you wearing? You can share your experiences on our Facebook page.
