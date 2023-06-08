Recap: 15 highlights from Harry Styles’ show in Amsterdam

Well, it took a while because I was also present on all three days and I am still recovering from that (months to come). But it’s time for a recap of Love On Tour Amsterdam. here is my.

1) ‘Listening to One Direction is Sexy’

This is what the cap says. Harry says. It is a fact.

2) Already drug during the first show

Harry attempts to calm the crowd before medics at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands — June 4 (Via @finelineshe, pic.twitter.com/P7mdLrFxOG — hsd love on tour (@hsdlot) June 4, 2023

When no one thought it would come, there it was: medicine. And after that we never saw him again.

3) Gender reveal during second show

@romyhollen harry styles revealed my gender 😭🩷 #hslot #hslotamsterdam #harrystyles #genderreveal ♬ original sound – romyhollen

Harry Confidently Reveals the Gender of My Sister Nomi, Omi, Naomi, Zoey, Romi!

4) Stockholm syndrome

Harry performs Stockholm Syndrome on stage at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands – June 5 (Via @maraisflicker, pic.twitter.com/gf4gaV9qwv — hsd love on tour (@hsdlot) June 5, 2023

do well? Don’t do this? do well? Do well! During two and three in the evening. And also Stockholm syndrome and daylight during evening three.

5) A shower of flowers of grape juice that gets bigger every night

@hk1ttybrat she’s so baby 🥹#hslot #hslot2023 #harrystyles #hsloveontour #hslotamsterdam #hslotamsterdamn3 #hslotamsterdamnight3 ♬ original sound – Naomi

and Harry who overreacted.

6) This rose

she is a living masterpiece pic.twitter.com/ywC0svYvOi — Daily Harry (@harrydailyposts) June 5, 2023

Grapefruit juice + red rose + Amsterdam = 🥺

7) Your Organization

@paintwoodz we are here to slay all day 🤪 see you all in amsterdam concertoutfit ♬ shania x female harry styles hslot transition – paisley mai

you all looked amazing ❤️

8) Matchmaker Harry

Harry is now a matchmaker. It was great fun. It’s fan engagement we need. “Are there any free baldies?”#loveOnTourAmsterdamN3 pic.twitter.com/Zfctm9bIoT — Nicole²⁸ Tank Top Era in Appreciation (@BiggerthanNicol) June 6, 2023

Harry Joe goes looking for nice, bald, unmarried men for Mama Kitty and finds ‘three bald guys’ before ending up with Patrick.

9) found

Mini Harry telling Harry Mill that her introduction was like that! #LoveOnTourAmsterdam via beanie_ontour https://t.co/ztOvGII2bm pic.twitter.com/SzsfiUvmvX — harry styles band updates (@hsbandflorals) June 6, 2023

Oh how lovely it was to cry. And the fact that Harry gave her the heart from his coat.

10) Bohemian Rhapsody

It never gets boring how the whole stadium sings along to Bohemian Rhapsody right before Harry arrives.

11) Disco Medley

jump, sing, dance ‘Disco Medley’ is one of the highlights of the show.

12) Fineline

Harry’s Fine Line performance at Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands – June 4 (Via @bethandbono, pic.twitter.com/IBu4pOpckd — hsd love on tour (@hsdlot) June 4, 2023

crying listening to one direction have sexy hat on

13) Dress of N3

Amsterdam Lottery N3 Recap: No Bird/Peace Ring (10th show in a row); Daylight and Stockholm Syndrome both sang; “It’s our last night in Amsterdam! It’s going to be huge, I can feel it!”; “If you need anything at any time… just shout if you want to go FASTAAA!”; no medicine pic.twitter.com/EnHetTBMU6N — Erin × ✨LTdefenseless28✨ (@tdefenseless28) June 6, 2023

Hit. No more words needed.

14) This.

@shenelvabooij And he knew all the words too!! #harrystyles #loveontour #harrystylesloveontour #amsterdam #hslot #dadsoftiktok ♬ original sound – shenelva

And moments like this happen all around you, among friends, families, couples. You all really said Love on Tour.

15) Leave America

@ticketmasternl Harrys, well done! 🍒🪩🥰 #hslot23 #hslotamsterdam #harrystyles #leaveamerica #ticketmasternl ♬ original sound – Ticketmaster Netherlands

sorry we meant leave america!!!

And so we can go on endlessly. Because Love on Tour was a big draw in Amsterdam. In total, more than 150,000 people saw Harry perform at the Johan Cruz Arena, and if you ask me, he should have added at least seven more shows. what was your last moment? and what were you wearing? You can share your experiences on our Facebook page.