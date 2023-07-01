Recap Rock Werchter’s second day – Red Hot Chili Peppers close out the main stage with their big hits, The Barn Too Small for Editors

Anyone who can headline Rock Werchter two years in a row should be able to present pretty solid musical credentials. The Red Hot Chili Peppers have called off Rock Werchter 2022 and this edition can already be played on Friday evening.

The spirited foursome, who celebrate their 40th anniversary (!) this year, present Werchterwei with their greatest hits, which roar far into the back of the field, interspersed with jam sessions in which each The musician can shine individually. And they’re all in shape, both bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, who’s been part of the band again since late 2019. BUT: they lose themselves less in musical experiments than in the previous year, although the concert sometimes lulls for a while between hits.