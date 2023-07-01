Recap Rock Werchter’s second day – Red Hot Chili Peppers close out the main stage with their big hits, The Barn Too Small for Editors

New messages could not be retrieved, please try again later.
01:04
Red Hot Chili Peppers perform battery hits and solos for a cheering audience
Anyone who can headline Rock Werchter two years in a row should be able to present pretty solid musical credentials. The Red Hot Chili Peppers have called off Rock Werchter 2022 and this edition can already be played on Friday evening.
The spirited foursome, who celebrate their 40th anniversary (!) this year, present Werchterwei with their greatest hits, which roar far into the back of the field, interspersed with jam sessions in which each The musician can shine individually. And they’re all in shape, both bassist Flea, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, who’s been part of the band again since late 2019. BUT: they lose themselves less in musical experiments than in the previous year, although the concert sometimes lulls for a while between hits.
Their choice of outfit is again special: Flea chooses a blue skirt with blue and yellow socks, and frontman Anthony Kiedis chooses a green herringbone top, which he changes for a hat in the second round.
The main attractions for audiences remain their most timeless songs: “Give It Away”, “Dani California”, “Californication” and “By the Way”, with crowd favorites “Under the Bridge” and “Give It Away”. before clashing with. , With a catalog like this you can easily inspire the general public to attend the main stage two years in a row. In the “less successful” category is the Elton John and Britney Spears segment “Hold Me Closer”, guitarist John Frusciante having already covered Sir Elton’s “Your Song” in Rock Werchter the previous year.
Singer Anthony Kiedis, who has a great voice, thanks his collaborators with the words “be kind to each other” before sending the audience off into the night. A nice message with lots of solid guitar at the end of the second day of the festival.
Red Hot Chili Peppers live on Studio Brussels via VRT Max
Good news for fans of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, the headliners of Rock Werchter’s second day: You can follow their performance live at Studio Brussels via VRT Max. They started on the main stage around 11:30.
Editor limps on two legs at tiny The Barn
The editors shut down The Barn tonight, a venue that at times was too small for a group from the United Kingdom. Several thousand people stood outside who were supposed to watch the concert on a screen, leading to discontent. That changed twenty minutes later when Tom Smith and his bandmates brought out “The Racing Rats”.
The experience inside and outside the barn was very different. Inside it looked like the concert would be the biggest party of the year, but outside it got off to an even rougher start. In terms of content too, the performance was limping on two legs. The editors played songs from their latest album “EBM” on the one hand, but they really got the most feedback on their older guitar songs. He himself seemed a bit confused in uniting those genres.
Certainly the songs “Ann and Has a Start” and “Munich” mesmerized the audience. This was followed by a not quite successful cover of “Killer” by Seal, but they still came out with their big hits “No Sound But the Wind” and “Papillon” at the end of the show.
Watch – a fragment of “There’s No Sound But the Wind” in front of the barn:
After The Editors performed on Werchter’s Meadow Main Stage several times in the past, it was inconceivable to many festival-goers that the organization kept a band that attracted such a wide audience at The Barn. does. According to many, this was the worst decision of the entire festival.
