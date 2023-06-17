Reconciliation meeting at retail chain Delhaize did not yield any result on Tuesday. The unions and the management sat down together under the leadership of a social mediator as the unions say that the company does not respect various collective agreements. Delhi denies this.

Last week, the unions announced a settlement as Delhis would not implement a full range of existing collective agreements. This would include excessive deployment of students and temporary work or keeping shops open with very few staff, BBTK trade union secretary Jan de Veghe decried.

“Total Obstruction in Delhi during the Third Reconciliation. Management does not respect sector and company collective agreements. It is usually a ‘case of coercion’ and the arbitrator accepts it”, SETCA-BBTK president Miriam Delmi later condemned through her Facebook page.

The meeting was mainly about respecting existing collective labor agreements, says Christel van Damme of ACV Pulse. “But the management doesn’t want that either. They always have an excuse for not respecting collective agreements. How can we talk about social dialogue then? However, in a situation like this it is necessary…”

Delhaize’s management says it has presented arguments “which show that the collective agreements are being respected”, says Delhaize spokesman Roel Dekelver. He confirms that the parties have not reached a settlement.

Indirectly, franchising of 128 in-house stores was also discussed, as other trade union sources later told us. It is not always possible to distinguish between files in black and white, where it is said so.

In the social struggle to privatize its own stores, unions and management have been on opposite sides since early March. Several special working councils and two attempts at reconciliation failed.

The next appointment is the General Works Council scheduled for Monday 26 June.