Record price of dollar in Cuba’s informal market today!

Dollar record today! The informal currency market in Cuba recorded a new rise in the US dollar today, February 10. In the European region, the euro also strengthened and the freely convertible currency (MLC) remained stable. The national currency, the Cuban peso, continues to lose value against foreign currencies.

Cuba’s unofficial market conditions show a large gap between the quotations of the main currencies and the official exchange rate established by the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC). This reflects the shortage and high demand for foreign exchange on the island, which is going through a deep economic and social crisis.

The US dollar reached the limit of 300 Cuban pesos today, according to daily analysis by independent media El Toca. In the black currency market today one dollar is worth 300 pesos, while the BCC buys it at 120 pesos. Of course, no one sells to the state.

While this is happening with the dollar, the euro remains stable at 300 Cuban pesos and the MLC, the currency in which foreign exchange is bought in shops, is bought and sold at 260 Cuban pesos. This virtual currency, equivalent to one dollar, has seen a steady rise in recent weeks.

Dollar, Euro and MLC in Cuba’s informal market today

Foreign currencies, especially dollars and euros, have become in high demand by Cubans who want to buy basic products and access stores in the MLC. This reflects the severe economic crisis Cuba is facing, where foreign currency is scarce, the Cuban peso fluctuates and people do not trust the national currency.

The informal exchange market, which the Cuban state does not control, sets exchange rates according to supply and demand, creating a situation of insecurity and variability for the population. The Cuban government needs to take immediate action to overcome the economic and financial crisis.



