Record TV – Film Schedule from March 31st to April 2nd

Check out the movie schedule Record TV from March 31st to April 2nd.

SUPER SCREEN

Friday, 31/03 – 22:45

“Zombieland: Double Tap”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Zombieland: Double Tap

Cast: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Abigail Breslin, Zoey Deutch and Avan Jogia.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: Years after coming together to get through the onset of the zombie epidemic in the United States, Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg), Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) continue to look for new places to live and survive. . When they decide to go to the White House, they end up meeting other survivors and realize that new paths can be explored.

CINE AVENTURA

Saturday, 01/04 – 15h

”On Death Row”

HD with audio description

Original Title: Half Past Dead

Cast: Steven Seagal, Morris Chestnut, Matt Battaglia, Ja Rule, Nia Peeples and Tony Plana.

Genre: Action

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: About to be executed for stealing $200 million in gold, Lester (Bruce Weitz) requests as a last request a meeting with Sascha Petrosevitch (Steven Seagal), a prisoner who is reputed to have died and returned to life a few minutes later. . What he doesn’t know is that Sascha is an FBI agent undercover to get information about the theft of the gold shipment. However, an influential criminal plans to break into the prison to also get information about where the hidden gold is, which forces Sascha to lead a rebellion to fight it.

CINE MAIOR

Sunday, 02/04 – 14h

“Big people”

HD with audio description

Original title: Grown Ups

Cast: Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Kevin James, David Spade and Rob Schneider.

Comedy genre

Distributor: Sony Pictures

Synopsis: In Grown Ups, Lenny (Adam Sandler), Kurt (Chris Rock), Eric (Kevin James), Marcus (David Spade) and Rob (Rob Schneider) have known each other since they were little. Thirty years later, the five friends reunite to enjoy a weekend together with their respective families, but the 4th of July holiday at a lake house promises much more fun than just memories of good times. Married and with several children, the family men will have to face the fact that they are not so young anymore. Check Rating