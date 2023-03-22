Red Bull Solo Q already has a third finalist and advances to its last qualifying – TELEVITOS

Nearly 5,000 competitors have so far participated in the three Red Bull Solo Q qualifiers, the world’s largest 1v1 League of Legends tournament, which is experiencing its eighth edition in Chile.

Now it is the turn of the culminating qualy, scheduled for April 1, where the name of the last participant who will reach the National Final will be known, which will be held the same month on a date to be confirmed.

“Maig”, “Hatziven” and now “Discord”, are the gamers who with their talent have demonstrated their supremacy and power in different battles, making their way to the final: “I lived this qualifier intensely and it was very exciting to win, since I have followed this competition for many years. I was preparing a lot physically and mentally. Also, I generated various strategies to deal with this 1v1 mode. I was studying my opponents during the tournament and the best characters. For the Final I hope to continue with this rhythm and generate new strategies, since the opponents have a very good level ”, commented Vicente Vega, “Discord”, after being crowned the winner of the third qualifying round.

The 2023 edition of this epic tournament that is being played in 18 countries simultaneously, has a novelty in Chile: the presence of renowned streamers and pro players who will be part of the qualifiers.

It was already the turn of CesarLive, Nicole3ee and Wingz, and now it’s up to Rakyz, who will say present in the fourth and last qualy: “I’m coming back to play because I was a little retired, and I’m confident that the experience will outweigh the new talents”, commented the former pro player.

The final qualifying will be on April 1, and registrations are still open at https://www.redbull.com/cl-es/events/solo-q/.

It should be noted that the winner of the National Final will have the honor of representing Chile in the global definition that will take place during May at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London, along with an exclusive experience at the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational.

NEXT CLASSIFICATION DATES: