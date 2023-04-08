RED BULL Solo Q will have its grand national final on Saturday the 15th at GAMERSCITY

The eighth edition of Red Bull Solo Q is about to define who will be the winner in 2023. After months of tournaments and with more than 1,000 registered, on April 15 the world’s largest 1v1 League of Legends competition will take place Chile a special place in Gamerscity, where in front of thousands of fans, the four finalists will show all their skills in a high-impact National Final.

“Zaphir”, winner of the 2019 edition, was the winner of the last qualy and who will occupy the fourth seat along with “Maig”, “Hatziven” and “Discord”, who will face each other not only for the title, but also for the quota to travel to the international definition that will be held in London during May.

Zaphyr (PER) performs during Red Bull Player One World Final in Sao Paulo, Brazil on November 30, 2019 // Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool // SI201911300533 // Usage for editorial use only //

Red Bull Solo Q is being played in 18 countries simultaneously and represents the biggest tournament for the League of Legends scene in 1v1 format. In Chile, the qualifiers were attended by renowned streamers and pro players such as CesarLive, Nicole3ee and Wingz, and Rakyz.


