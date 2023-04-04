Redfall tells the intrastory of Layla Ellison, one of its protagonists

In a few weeks, one of the great Xbox exclusives will arrive in 2023. Before that it will be the turn of Minecraft Legends, although said title is multiplatform. In the case of redfallArkane and Microsoft decided to make it exclusive to Xbox and PC.

In Redfall, four heroes will face off against hordes of vampires in a sleepy Massachusetts town. That is a story close to the idea of ​​the viral concept (like in Resident Evil).

Redfall’s story tells that an experiment by the biotech company Aevum turns the townspeople into vampires. However, four characters will adopt a series of powers… and will be forced to cooperate to survive.

VIDEO Redfall In Depth Trailer – Arkane’s New Xbox Game

Redfall was born under this premise, a cooperative action shooter that Arkane defines as “his own Far Cry”. It will offer great arguments to win over both lone wolves and those looking for a cooperative experience.

will be next may 2 when Redfall lands on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, Steam and Game Pass. His new trailer counts the intrastory of Layla Ellisonone of its protagonists.

Layla Ellison, a young woman with a wide repertoire

Redfall has four playable characters. One of them is Layla Ellisona young woman who suddenly embarks on an eternal fight against vampires.

Layla and her boyfriend Jason were leaving the theater… when suddenly are attacked by a horde of bloodsuckers. Jason sacrifices himself before Layla’s eyes, who manages to escape her thanks to her new telekinetic powers.

What are these powers? layla can manipulate elements as well as generate energy shields at will. She can even summon her deceased boyfriend, Jason, to execute a joint attack.

VIDEO Redfall: Exclusive New Look at Layla’s Backstory and Abilities – IGN First

The Aevum company has made a mess in Redfall, but at the same time have given extraordinary powers to four survivors. And this is where the playability factor comes in.

Redfall allows you to play both alone and in company. If you choose to play solo, the title allows you to choose one of four characters (the others will be controlled by the AI).

Redfall is arguably an open world game. What’s more, a single area of ​​the town is 5 times larger than Talos I, the space station from Prey (2017), another Arkane game.

Redfall will hit stores next may 2available in Xbox Series X|S and PC. It will also be released on Steamas well as in both GamePass (on Xbox and on Windows). Best of all, Arkane has eliminated the need to be connected to the Internet to play.