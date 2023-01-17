Redragon new sponsor of Los Grandes

The Brazilian e-sports organization The big oneshas announced that the brand of peripherals Redragon is his new sponsor.

As a result, the redragon brand will appear in all t-shirts of the teamin their channels Y social media. In addition, it will launch a exclusive product line Big’s and one Online store dedicated to the organization.

The agreement also includes the signature of three influencers from Los Grandes to become ambassadors Redragon brand. Is about Pedro “Duffy” Faganelo, Sara “Luna” Araujo Y Gabrielle “Calistah” Andrade. Each of the influencers focuses on a different niche within the esports community.

Redragon has kept a strong presence in the Brazilian eSports scenesponsoring relevant projects in the country such as 00Nation. Interestingly, she came to own part of the project of Simplicity Esports in Brazil. Then, The big ones acquired 100% of the assetsputting up End of Redragon’s Bond with the company. Now, the brand returns to the project as sponsor.

For us, it is necessary to walk together with partners who understand and are aware of the importance of the projects we have for Los Grandes in 2023. Redragon has a long history with great teams in the main competitive scenarios in Brazil, and being among that list of giants We are excited about what we will do together, thinking both about the competitive side and about bringing exclusive experiences and news to Los Grandes fans. Rodrigo Terrón, co-owner of Los Grandes

Other sponsors of Los Grandes are the betting website EstrelaBetexclusively for your Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, Shopping D and the clothing brand rexpeita.

The organization is one of the most prominent teams in Brazil and has recently undergone a major expansion project. Only in 2022, Los Grandes acquired the subsidiary of Simplicity Esports and the Brazilian organization team one.