Refugees die with only finish in sight, Dylan Gronwegen best after group sprint at Tour of Slovenia

Dylan Groenewegen (Team Jaco Alula) has won the first stage at the Tour of Slovenia (2.Pro). After 189.5km between Celje and Rogaska Slatina, with a fourth-category climb along the way, the Dutchman was faster in a group sprint than Germany’s Phil Bauhaus and Italy’s Matteo Moschetti.

For the 29-year-old Groenewegen, who became the first leader, it was his fifth win of the season. “It was a very difficult phase,” he later said. “The Bora-Hansgrohe and Tudor teams decided to attack on the climbs and it was very complicated for a sprinter like me. My team worked all day to catch up with the leading group and put me in a favorable position.”

With only 300 meters to go the peloton swallowed up the last escapees, and Groenewegen was brought in by his lead-out Luka Mezgec. “He was perfect. He is very motivated after a successful training period, so he is in good shape. His work in the sprint was perfect”, praised the day’s winner.

On Thursday, riders will cover a distance of 163.7 km between Jalek and Ormoz. Two fourths of the category await the ascent, shortly before the last final.

The 29th tour of Slovenia ends on Sunday. Last year, two-time Tour winner Tadej Pogacar succeeded himself as the overall winner. This time he will not participate in his own country.