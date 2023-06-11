Rege Geel has the complete poster ready (Geel)

Two months before the festival weekend on August 4 and 5, reggae fills all the holes on the gill bill in one fell swoop. Again some greats that are already enthralling reggae, dub and dancehall fans.

Now that the sun is currently dipping our country in tropical temperatures, it seems almost logical that Reggae Gill should be mentioned. For the 45th anniversary of Reggae Geel, the oldest European festival in its genre has now completed its full line-up across various stages.

After the first top names were announced, such as Burning Spear, Marcia Griffiths and Mad Professor, a new battery of names followed. On the main stage, these include Masego, which can be said to be popular with one billion streams on Spotify, and Mr. Vegas, which has a rock solid live reputation.

In Bounce Dancehall, King Eddy’s New York sound system and Jamaican grandmasters’ Code Red sound are particularly striking. At Dub Forest, see British icon Denis Bovell and French Youth and Truth with their self-made Power Tower of Sound. On the sidelines of the concert, visitors will find all kinds of goodies in the food court, while Yagga Yagga! Creates additional ambience with various mobile sound systems.

Tickets cost 48.50 Euro for Friday and 58.75 Euro for Saturday or 84.50 Euro for a combi ticket. There are also sources for camping.

www.reggaegel.com