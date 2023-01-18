Regice in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

regise is a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the Regice’s best counters, what attacks to use Y what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:

Regice in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Regice is an Ice Type Pokémon. available in raids of Five stars. Considering its two Types, the best possible counters are Steel, Fire, Fighting, and Rock-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Y if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least five players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Regice in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Regice in Pokémon GO

Terrakion with Double Kick (Quick Attack) and holy sword (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Keldeo with Low kick (Quick Attack) and holy sword (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Reshiram with Fire Fang (Quick Attack) and Flame Fusion (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). metagross with Bullet fist (Quick Attack) and meteor fist (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). ho-oh with Calcination (Quick Attack) and Holy fire (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Lucario with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Aural sphere (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Blazeken with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Mega Alakazam with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Accurate wave (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Dark Metagross with Bullet fist (Quick Attack) and meteor fist (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). dark moltres with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and Suffocation (Charged Attack).

with (Quick Attack) and (Charged Attack). Ho Oh Dark with Calcination (Quick Attack) and Holy fire (Charged Attack).

