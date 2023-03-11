Regidrago in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

regidrago it’s a Pokemon available at Elite Raids of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the top counters for Regidrago, what attacks to use and what pokemon to use to defeat it.

Regidrago in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Regidrago is a Dragon Type Pokémon. available at Elite Raids from Pokemon GO. Considering its Type, the best counters possible are Dragon, Fairy and Ice type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. AND if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better.

If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Check our Types table to find out more.

Details of the Regidrago Elite Raid in Pokémon GO | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least five players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Regidrago Raids are available on 03/11/2023 at 11AM, 2PM and 5PM. remember that Elite Raids are in-person only and Remote Raid Passes cannot be used. Once the Elite Raid Egg hatches from him, we will have half an hour to defeat him. If we succeed, we will not only be able to catch him, but we will also unlock an exclusive Temporary Research with which we can obtain Candies for Regirock, Regice and Registeel.

Schedules and bonuses of the Regidrago Elite Raid | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Regidrago in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Ho-Oh in Pokémon GO

Rayquaza with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and vast impact (Charged Attack).

salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Haxorus with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Dragon claw (Charged Attack).

Dialga with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Palkia with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Reshiram with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Mega Gardevoir with Charm (Quick Attack) and magic shine (Charged Attack).

Mega Salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Mega Latios with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Dragon claw (Charged Attack).

dark salamence with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Dark Dragonite with dragon tail (Quick Attack) and Draco comet (Charged Attack).

Dark Latios with dragon breath (Quick Attack) and Dragon claw (Charged Attack).

