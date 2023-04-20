Regieleki arrives at the Pokémon GO Elite Raids: date and hours

Possibly, the most epic game mode that Pokémon GO currently has is Elite Raids. Recently, we were able to enjoy Regidrago in themwhich, along with RegielekiThey are the two newer Regis.

Now I know have presented all the details about the arrival of Regieleki to the Pokémon GO Elite Raids. Are you looking forward to registering this creature in your Pokédex? Well, I’ll tell you everything calmly below.

Date and times of the Regieleki Elite Raids in Pokémon GO

These are all the details on when they will take place:

Day: sunday april 9 . 🗓

. 🗓 Said raids will start at three different times (local time of each territory). ⏳

(local time of each territory). ⏳ 11:00 ➡️

➡️ 2:00 p.m. ➡️

➡️ five pm ➡️

➡️ If we complete an Elite Raid, we will receive as a reward a temporary investigation that will allow us to get Regirock, Regice and Registeel Candies. 🍬

What are Pokémon GO Elite Raids?

In case you are not very clear about what they are and their differences with normal raids, I will tell you right now:

Elite Raids are a special type of raid, with a level of difficulty greater than those of 5 stars . ❗️

. ❗️ Therefore, we will have more time to prepare: the egg that notifies the start of an Elite Raid appears 24 hours before its start . ⏳

. ⏳ Once started, the raid will be available for 30 minutes . ⏳

. ⏳ As usual, if we defeat his boss (Regieleki in this case) we will have a chance to catch it . ⚡️

. ⚡️ NO you can participate in Elite Raids remote form. ❌

Regieleki

And here comes the information about the Regieleki Elite Raids in Pokémon GO. Do you plan to participate? Have you thought of a strategy that will lead you to victory? It only remains for me to wish you luck, Trainers.

Before finishing, I remind you that the game is celebrating its spring 2023 event these days. This brings us for the first time to cutiefly, Ribombee and Pokémon that carry cherry petals. In addition, very soon the Community Day April 2023which will have Togetic like star.