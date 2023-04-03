Regieleki arrives at the Pokémon GO Elite Raids: date and times

Regielekithe pokemon #894 from the National PokéDex, reaches Pokémon GO. And just as it already happened with Regidrago, he is part of the Elite Raids. In this news we give you all the information of interest of the Regieleki Elite Raid: When is and At what time is it. All the information just below.

Regieleki Elite Raid in Pokémon GO: date and times

The Regieleki Elite Raid in Pokémon GO takes place on Sunday April 9, 2023 at 11AM, 2PM and 5PM local time. This day at this time we will be able to face this tough Pokémon in the Elite Raids of the new Season 10: Rising Heroes of Pokémon GO.

To refresh your memory: Elite Raids are a very special type of Raid where the Pokémon is only available for 30 minutes and Remote Raid Passes cannot be used. That is to say, only local players can participate in them, so we will have to agree to start them and participate in them with a large group of friends. And we say “large group” because we need a group of at least five or six players to be able to complete the Elite Raid with ease.

there will also be a Exclusive Temporary Research for players who complete a Regieleki Elite Raid that allows to achieve Regirock, Regice and Registeel candies.

regidrago and Regieleki They are two of the great novelties of the Elite Raids of the Rising Heroes Season of Pokémon GO. During the month of March we were already able to enjoy the Regidrago Elite Raid. For now, the Elite Raids of Regidrago and Regieleki would be the only Raids of this category available during Season 10: Rising Heroes in Pokémon GO.

Official artwork of Regieleki and Regidrago, Pokémon number #894 and #895

We remind you that in our Pokémon GO guide we update you with all the news of the game, including what the schedule is for April 2023 and what Field Research Tasks there are during this month of the year.

Sources: Twitter/PokemonGoSpain