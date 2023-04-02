Reginald responds to rumors about TSM

The executive director of TSM, Reginald indicated that they will continue betting on Esports, but confirmed that they will leave several tournaments.

The last few months have been difficult for Team SoloMid(TSM) And while the rumors about a possible pause in its operations, the executive director of the organization spoke out to calm his followers. Andy “Reginald” Dinh He explained that they are committed to electronic sports, keeping their entry into competitive Counter-Strike standing.

Recently, Sports Business Journal published a report stating that TSM it would pause its operations in various competitions, due to economic problems. One of the projects that will close will be that of League of Legends, with the sale of its place in the LCS, where they have been competing since the creation of the North American tournament.

Read also: MSI 2023: Faker’s T1 sealed his trip to London

TSM is committed to esports We’re planning to enter CS:GO sometime later this year which is a larger investment than all of the games we’ve left combined TSM is always evaluating what esports ecosystems are best to invest in and will continue to enter & exit games —TSM Reginald (@TSMReginald) April 1, 2023

In its twitter accountReginald posted that the organization will continue to bet on esports through 2023. “We are planning to get into CS:GO sometime later this year, which is a bigger investment than all the games we have left combined.”

He added that TSM You will always be evaluating which are the best games to invest in, so the organization will be entering and exiting competitions as ecosystems change. This increased the concern of the followers, especially the fans of the LCS.

Read also: Rumor: TSM will pause its operations in the competitive

In October 2022, when Dominic Callas was president of esports for TSM announced that the team would return to compete in CS:GO for this year with a project of European talents. However, this announcement was before the serious economic problems of the organization began, after the bankruptcy of its partner FTX which ended the $210 million deal.

callas He is one of the executives who have left the organization this year, along with the general manager of the League of LegendsANDAng “Glen” Po-Jen and the manager, Chien-Yu “Kristine” Huang. We will have to wait and see what the future holds for TSM And what will your ambitious project be like for the new counter strike 2