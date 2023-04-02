Reginald Says TSM’s Counter-Strike Plans Are Still On Track

TSM’s alleged plans have revolutionized the entire electronic sports sector considering that it is one of the clubs with the greatest social mass in the world. According to Sports Business journal, the organization will “pause” its investment in esports due to economic problems. During the last hours there have been both movements within the entity and rumors of all kinds, for which its CEO, Andy Dinh “Reginald”, has wanted to respond to the leak by tying himself mainly to Counter-Strike.

Through Twitter The CEO of TSM has wanted to claim that the organization is still involved in electronic sports and has revealed that it will continue within the sector. In addition, Reginald has reaffirmed the organization’s plans to reach Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO). «We’re planning to get into CS:GO sometime later this year, which is a bigger investment than all the games we have left combined.“Dinh has revealed.

Last October the vice president of TSM, Dominic Kallas, revealed that the club would return to CS:GO – where it has had historical players like Nicolai Reedtz «dev1ce“or Finn Andersen”karrigan«- after not entering the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). The organization would have already started negotiations with ESL and BLAST Premier to be part of the most important championships. However, the return of Team SoloMid would take place in the last year of global offensive since Valve has confirmed that Counter-Strike 2 will be released in the summer and that its first major It will be in March 2024.

TSM is committed to esports We’re planning to enter CS:GO sometime later this year which is a larger investment than all of the games we’ve left combined TSM is always evaluating what esports ecosystems are best to invest in and will continue to enter & exit games —TSM Reginald (@TSMReginald) April 1, 2023

Counter-Strike could be the mainstay of TSM within esports

The CEO of TSM has also stated that the organization “always evaluates which esports ecosystems are the best to invest in and will continue to go in and out of games.” Bearing in mind the statements of a large investment, Counter-Strike it would become the main pillar of the club within esports – outside of them it monetizes applications such as Blitz – because it will supposedly sell the place in the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS). CS:GO would take over from League of Legends -where it is the most successful entity in North America- as the most important section of the club.

