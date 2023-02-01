Registeel in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

registered is a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the best counters for Registeel, what attacks to use Y what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:
Registeel in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid
Registeel is a Steel-type Pokémon. available at raids of Five stars from Pokemon GO. Considering its Type, the best possible counters are Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Y if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Consult our table of Types to know more about it.
Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least five players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.
Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Registeel in Pokémon GO:
Best counters for Registeel in Pokémon GO
Sources: Pokémon GO, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE