Registeel in Pokémon GO: best counters, attacks and Pokémon to defeat him

registered is a Pokemon available at raids of Five stars of Pokémon GO. In this pokemon go guide we tell you what are the best counters for Registeel, what attacks to use Y what pokemon to use to defeat it. Let’s go there:

Registeel in Pokémon GO: explanation of the Raid

Registeel is a Steel-type Pokémon. available at raids of Five stars from Pokemon GO. Considering its Type, the best possible counters are Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type Pokémon with powerful attacks of the same Type. Y if we can use Mega Evolutions or Dark Pokémon, even better. If we don’t have Pokémon in conditions of these Types, then our best bet will be to use the most powerful Pokémon we have with good DPS and STAB. Consult our table of Types to know more about it.

Enlarge All the information of the Registeel Raid | Image via @MikoGraphicsPE

Evidently, the more players participate in the Raid, the higher the chances of success. To play it safe, we should have a group of at least five players with good Pokémon of the Types that we have mentioned before and with attacks of the same Type.

Below we leave you a selection of several Pokémon to use to face Registeel in Pokémon GO:

Best counters for Registeel in Pokémon GO

Terrakion with Double Kick (Quick Attack) and holy sword (Charged Attack).

Reshiram with Fire Fang (Quick Attack) and Flame Fusion (Charged Attack).

Keldeo with Low kick (Quick Attack) and holy sword (Charged Attack).

chandelure with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and Suffocation (Charged Attack).

Lucario with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Aural sphere (Charged Attack).

ho-oh with Calcination (Quick Attack) and Holy fire (Charged Attack).

Mega Blazeken with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and fiery ring (Charged Attack).

Mega Alakazam with Counterattack (Quick Attack) and Accurate wave (Charged Attack).

dark moltres with Fire Spin (Quick Attack) and Suffocation (Charged Attack).

Ho Oh Dark with Calcination (Quick Attack) and Holy fire (Charged Attack).

Dark Entei with Fire Fang (Quick Attack) and Suffocation (Charged Attack).

In our Pokémon GO guide we give you all the keys to the game, including how to get the Radar Rocket and Super Radar Rocket.

Sources: Pokémon GO, Twitter/MikoGraphicsPE