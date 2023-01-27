Registration begins for the largest university video game tournament “Telcel University Esports México”

League of Legends, Overwatch 2, Rocket League and more… There are $10,000 USD in prizes!

In Mexico, thousands of students gather every school year to compete in the largest university video game tournament Telcel UNIVERSITY Esports Mexico. The players will represent the name of their institution and will participate for incredible prizes, this year the accumulated bag is 10 thousand dollars.

The records for the opening split 2023 have already started, any student will be able to register their school on the universityesports.mx website by filling out the form before February 1st. The student who registers at their university will become the UNIVERSITY Leader and will be the main link between the tournament staff and the gaming community of their campus.

TOURNAMENTS

The League Tournaments for this season are: League of Legends, Overwatch 2 Y Rocket League.

FORMAT

Universities hold internal tournaments to select their best players.

The teams face off against teams from other universities nationwide.

The best 20 teams advance to the group stage and compete to score points, reach the playoffs and win the university cup.

Part of the new 2023 format is the addition of a second division, where university teams that fail to qualify for the group stage will have the opportunity to continue competing, strengthen their skills, and win incredible prizes.

UNIVERSITY TOUR

This will be a legendary season with the tour of the UNIVERSITY TOUR, bringing the professional esports scene to different campuses in Guadalajara, Querétaro, Monterrey, Veracruz, Mérida, Puebla, Mexico City and the State of Mexico.