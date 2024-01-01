read the transcript

David.The day we have the informationimportant, have a phonehands to pick them up orphotograph or capturefind one of the screensneighborhoods worth visitingbenefited from this programpilot that starts tomorrowYou are at 9:00 in the morningpeople can sendrequest from pagewhich will appear on the screendelivery deadlineApplication will be made on 2nd Februaryselected applicantsthey will receive the first paymentover monthly cashGet it from March 2024Be for 18 months, veryimportant applicantsthe character has to stay hereparticipating zip codes10 And this is familywill be selected randomlythey should also behave income less than200% of poverty levelfederal i.e., if aThe fourth family is plottingReceives an annual salary of less than$60,000 could be one of thesecandidates, it will be 1900whatever the family isprofit made and that’s allfrom government moneyamount of federal fundswhich will be 20.5 millionDelivered in this programpilot who will startFrom the date of applicationLike we said, we’ll wait tomorrowthat 1900 families participate andtoday i talked to oneof these residents of the areaWhat Houston says will applyfirst thing in the morningtomorrow we will hearHow can this be beneficial?It’s $500 per month?>> many things to buysomething we can’t affordbills, food, carrieswe need it as medicineHappen>> Now you can also take rentGo to the page that appearson the screen we will haveinformation and informationAlso it’s in SpanishDescription of this programAs the point of pilot andOnly 30 county judges andZone Commissionercircling aroundPress to get more details