Registration for eSports competitions extended – Web de Noticias

There is time until March 24 to sign up for esports leagues and tournaments.

On this occasion, the competitions are Electronic Football, Minecraft, League of Legends and Valorant .

. All the final instances will be played in a mega gamer event scheduled for April 15.

Registration for the competitions that will make up the first part of the 2023 grid of the Cordoba eSports Program. The four activities that will be held during the months of March and April, will have the closing date for registrations on Friday the 24th of this month.

This is the second Cordobesa Cup of Electronic Footballa new Intercollegiate League Minecraft, the tournament League of Legends and the first edition of the Women’s Tournament of Valorant.

In all cases, eliminatory and preliminary rounds will be held, which will come together in the “eSports Córdoba fest”, a mega gamer event that will take place on April 15 in the blue pavilion of the Fair Complex of the city of Córdoba.

The purpose is to continue with the development of electronic sports in the Province and, at the same time, promote new skills in girls, boys and young people through video games.

For these competitions, as in the previous year, it is summoned to gamers of the entire province, which may sign up for free on the platform https://esportscordoba.ar/.

The skills

2nd edition of the Cordobesa Cup of Electronic Football.

Online phase: March

Final stages: April 15

Participants: 1 representative per sports club, college, school, tertiary institute, university or electronic club in the province of Córdoba. If you do not belong to any institution, you can still register.

Registration closing: March 24

2nd Edition Minecraft Intercollegiate League

Online phase: March

Final stages: April 15

Participants: 5th and 6th grade students from schools and primary schools throughout the Province of Córdoba

Registration closing: March 24

2nd Edition LoL Provincial Tournament

Online phase: March

Final stages: April 15

Participants: Armed teams from the Province of Córdoba and gamers without teams.

Novelty: The tournament will be divided into professional and amateur categories.

Registration closing: March 24

1st Edition of the Valorant Women’s Tournament

Online phase: March

Final stages: April 15

Participants: Teams made up of women and girls over the age of 14 from all over the country. Registrations of individual players are allowed, who will be assigned a team.

Registration closing: March 24

Registration, more information, bases and conditions, on the platform https://esportscordoba.ar/