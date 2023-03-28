Registration for Valorant, Counter-Strike and LOL courses is open – Noticiasdel6.com

From this Monday, March 27, registrations for the Polo TIC Gamer are open to the new courses of the video games Valorant, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and League of Legends. They last 3 months and will take place virtually with live sessions.

The Valorant and CS GO proposals propose content focused on improving the individual performance of students covering technical topics such as the correct configuration of the game; mechanics such as routines to improve aim and movement; psychological dealing with issues such as confidence and security among other key fundamentals to perform at a high competitive level. For its part, the LOL course covers macro and micro topics of the game, from mechanics, rotations and wave management, to selection strategies and decision making.

“We continue to add various educational proposals at the ICT Pole and now we invite all the young missionaries who want to improve their gaming skills to join these three courses that are part of our gamer training path, which is completed with other training that we will develop throughout 2023 such as caster,Signed by PC Gamer and the psychology and coaching course in esports that we carry out in conjunction with the National Technological University”reports Carlos Lucero, General Coordinator of the Misiones ICT Pole and Second Vice President of the Posadas Industrial Park.

Those interested in joining these proposals must have previous knowledge and have a computer with the game installed. People over the age of 17 can register through the redcoatic.com platform, while boys and girls between the ages of 14 and 16 must register using the following form. https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfCwOFc8zr_sgwsfYJ0yU8xYxwic5qAoxDHjlRW_lUrqxl6Bg/viewform

The Polo TIC Gamer continues to generate instances of participation and has just successfully completed the Esports Week – Stream Meet, a cycle of virtual meetings that allowed us to inquire about the different job opportunities related to the world of Esports, raise awareness about the importance of teamwork with health professionals and strengthen the gaming community in Misiones.

Those interested in reliving the Esports Week talks can find them on the YouTube channel. For more about the courses and all the proposals of Polo Tic Gamer, the Instagram account /poloticgamer is available